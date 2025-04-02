Samsung pumps up the Galaxy A56 to make new Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets

Samsung has announced two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which bring together the power and AI features found in its Galaxy A56 smartphone with the big screen options provided by its Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets. Confused as to what Samsung means by FE? The name came about in an unusual way, but is now applied to affordable devices which provide good value, such as the Galaxy S24 FE.

What about the two new Tab S10 FE models? There are two primary technical differences between the two new models. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a 10.9-inch, 90Hz LCD screen and an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has a 13.1-inch, 90Hz LCD screen and a 10,090mAh battery. Obviously this makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ larger and heavier — it’s 664 grams rather than 497 grams — but both measure just 6mm thick.

We mentioned the power and AI smarts coming from the Galaxy A56 smartphone. Both tablets use the same Samsung Exynos 1580 processor as the latest phone from the brand, with a choice of either 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. In our review of the Galaxy A56 we didn’t come across any performance issues with the Exynos 1580, so we expect it to be acceptable for the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets.

The tablets don’t have Samsung’s full suite of Galaxy AI features, just like the Galaxy A56. Google’s Circle to Search is onboard though, plus there’s Handwriting Help and Solve Math features which operate in Samsung Notes, highlighting the tablet will be good for students. There’s also the Best Face feature, Auto Trim for video, and Object Eraser in the Gallery app.

Other features include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 12MP front camera, 45W wired charging just like the Galaxy A56, dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a MicroSD card slot, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Google Android 15 is installed, which means Samsung’s excellent One UI 7 should also be present. The tablets work with both Samsung’s keyboard options — the Slim and standard models — to make it suitable for work and play.

Available from April 2, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will come in grey, silver, or blue, and with the option of either Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at 499 British pounds (about $645) and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at 649 pounds (about $840).