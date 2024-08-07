 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Searching through your Google Photos library may get a lot easier soon

By
OnePlus Open showing Google Photos on cover display.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google Photos is continuing to refine its search and sorting features to make old photos easier to find. According to an APK teardown from Android Authority, Google is introducing new search filters to help you search your library for the most recent photos related to a search keyword or ones that closely match a keyword.

The filters seem to consist of two new types: Most Recent and Best Match. The Most Recent filter sorts things chronologically, with the most recent photos appearing at the top. The Best Match filter will bring up the photos that most closely match the search keyword. To some extent, Google Photos does this already, but the outcome can be hit-or-miss.

As an example, Android Authority points out that if you search “flower” in Google Photos currently, it won’t bring up very relevant results and will often pull up photos without any flowers in their frames. With the new Best Match filter, the app will only bring up photos with a flower in the frame. That’s certainly handy if you’re trying to find a specific photo that you want to share.

Google is also working to introduce a way to display scrollable albums in search results. None of these features are live currently, but they’re likely to arrive in a future update, though we don’t have a confirmed timeline yet.

Recommended Videos

While Samsung’s Android 15 update is indefinitely delayed, and Google is still focusing on patches for Android 14, the good news is that this is an app update, so if there’s an APK teardown in the wild, the rollout is likely imminent.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is official, and this is your first look at it
Official teaser of the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

If you've kept up with the news cycle over the last few weeks, you'll know that the Google Pixel 9 Pro has leaked ... a lot. After countless leaks spoiling the phone's design, specs, and more, Google has gone ahead and revealed the phone itself -- a month ahead of its official release.

A teaser video, aptly called "Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro," starts with a demonstration of Google Gemini, suggesting that Gemini will be a big focus for the Pixel 9 Pro. We then see the back of the Pixel 9 Pro with the text "Oh hi AI," followed by the Pixel 9 Pro name and a reminder about its August 13 launch.

Read more
Google Gemini is now a lot more helpful on Android phones
Google Gemini running on an Android phone.

Google Gemini is getting a little bit smarter thanks to a small change recently discovered by 9to5Google. The AI assistant will now answer “general questions” even if your Android device is locked.

According to a Google support page, commands like “What’s the weather?” once required you to open your phone first. However, Google now lets you “get answers from Gemini without unlocking your device.”  Previously, Gemini could only control things like alarms, timers, and media while your phone was locked.

Read more
The Google app on your iPhone just got a hidden new feature
iPhone display showing Google image in black on white

Here's some exciting news for users of the Google Search app on iPhone and iPad. According to 9to5Google, you can now personalize the home screen icon of the Google Search app to reflect your mood better.

The traditional Google app icon features red, yellow, blue, and green on a white background. However, you can now customize it to have a dark background or opt for a black icon on a white background or a white icon on a black background.

Read more