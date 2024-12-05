 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Some big Galaxy S25 news has left us disappointed

By
Three Galaxy S24 Plus models laying on a table, including the white, gray, and yellow ones.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Three Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and while it’s good news because it means the official launch is getting closer, it’s also a bit disappointing because it’s not four new Samsung phones being certified. What do we mean? The devices are almost certainly the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, so where’s the so-called Galaxy S25 Slim?

The FCC certification registers devices by model number rather than name, and lists the SM-S931B/DS, the SM-S936B/DS, and the SM-S938B/DS as new entries. The SM-S931 model number follows on from the Galaxy S24’s model number of SM-S921, the Galaxy S24+’s SM-S926 model number, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s SM-S928 model number. The letter B signifies the certified model is an international version, while DS denotes a dual-SIM capability.

Recommended Videos

Previous leaks have referred to a mystery Samsung phone with the model number SM-S937B/DS, which has been linked with the Galaxy S25 Slim name. While the model number obviously fits in-between the ones listed by the FCC, and the B suggests it’s an international model, why hasn’t it been certified by the FCC along with the other Galaxy S25 phones? At the moment it’s unclear, and it may simply be Samsung holding it back as it knows these records are public. Or it could be the Galaxy S25 Slim is not destined for international release after all, or that the model has been delayed.

Related

What else do the FCC records tell us? It doesn’t seem like there’s going to be any change in charging speed for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, with the pair certified with 25W chargers and wireless charging. The charging details for the Galaxy S25 Ultra aren’t stated, but it’s highly likely it’ll use the same 45W charging system as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The FCC records also state the phones will have NFC, Wi-Fi, and 5G support as you’d expect.

One anomaly is the inclusion of Ultra Wideband (UWB) support on all three international Galaxy S25 phones, but not the U.S. version of the Galaxy S25 as spotted by Android Authority. It means the standard Galaxy S25 model will miss out on UWB-reliant features that enable digital car keys or precise tracking data for devices like Samsung’s SmartTag 2, and you’ll need to buy the S25+ or S25 Ultra to get the feature on U.S. phones.

Samsung is expected to officially reveal the Galaxy S25 series at an Unpacked event held in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24 could be here any day now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) has faced its fair share of delays. At Samsung's developer conference earlier this year, the keynote speech announced that the update had been delayed until next year.

So far, Samsung hasn't even issued the first beta for One UI 7/Android 15 — but a leak on X suggests it might arrive in the first week of December.

Read more
The Nubia Z70 Ultra just gave the Galaxy S25 Ultra some tough competition
A render of the Nubia Z70 Ultra.

With all eyes on Samsung and the upcoming Galaxy S25 release, it's easy to forget about other players on the field. And the Nubia Z70 Ultra could be the underdog competitor no one considered. This powerful phone was just announced in China and will see a global launch on November 26 for roughly $635.

This phone has a lot going for it, but the absolute first thing that catches the eye is the breathtakingly gorgeous design. I'm a fan of Post-Impressionist art, and I have to say that the Starry Night pattern looks better than any case could dream of, but this handset is no slouch in the specs department either. It comes with the same display as the RedMagic 10 Pro and has a screen-to-body ratio of more than 95%. The Nubia Z70 Ultra uses a 16MP underdisplay camera rather than a pinhole camera, giving the screen a more complete look.

Read more
The iPhone 16 just beat the Galaxy S24 in a 5G speed test. Here are the results
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Ookla recently conducted 5G speed and latency tests for the iPhone 16 series. The results showed that these phones performed exceptionally well compared to their predecessors and major competitors — even outperforming the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

According to Speedtest data collected from 11 selected countries worldwide, the iPhone 16 series surpassed the earlier iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series in terms of speed and latency. Compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the iPhone 16 achieved mixed results, yet still scored well overall.

Read more