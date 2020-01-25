Sprint has launched a repair program for cracked screens of select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, which subscribers of any carrier may take advantage of for just $49.

The offer, which will only be available until February 9, does not cover Samsung’s 2019 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, which is probably still under warranty for most owners. However, the program does include the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Galaxy Note 8, for three generations’ worth of Samsung smartphones.

Replacing a Samsung Galaxy smartphone’s cracked screen for $49 is a bargain, compared with the service’s current prices from authorized service centers, according to Phone Arena. Prices for screen repairs include $219 for the Galaxy S8, $229 for the Galaxy S9 Plus, and $239 for the Galaxy Note 8. This means that owners of the covered Samsung Galaxy devices may save nearly $200 for screen replacements, and all they have to do is to take their smartphones to a Sprint store.

The repair program does come with certain limitations. Sprint requires the Galaxy device to be in working condition when it is brought in and noted that not all cracked screens could be repaired. Customers may also only avail themselves of the offer once, and they may have to leave their smartphone at the store as same-day service is not guaranteed. Customers will also need to locate a Sprint store with repair services, as not all of them offer it.

The lower-priced screen replacement is an opportunity for owners of the eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphones to improve their devices’ functionality instead of having to purchase a new one. Alternatively, for smartphones that are not eligible for repair, Sprint is offering $150 in trade-in credit towards a new device. For subscribers of other carriers, Sprint will cover up to $650 in switching fees per line.

Some Samsung Galaxy fans in need of an upgrade for their smartphones, however, may be looking ahead to this year’s Galaxy S20 lineup, which will succeed last year’s Galaxy S10 with a name change to follow the calendar year. Various leaks have revealed information about the upcoming devices, including the final design of its top-end model, the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Editors' Recommendations