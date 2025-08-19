 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The eye-catching Oakley x Meta smart glasses are now available to pre-order

The sportier Oakley-branded Meta smart glasses serve improved video capture and better battery mileage, too.

By
Oakley Meta HSTN Smart glasses In white.
Meta

Meta recently inked a deal with lifestyle brand Oakley to create a line of smart glasses that look fresh and also bring a bunch of meaningful upgrades, as well. Following their introduction in June, the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses are now up for grabs from Meta and Oakley’s online storefronts starting at $399 per pair.

What’s on the table? 

The latest smart eyewear from Meta and Oakley is created with sports and adventure activity enthusiasts in mind. The standout element, aside from the tech upgrades, is the proprietary PRIZM lens that is claimed to reduce visual noise and “manipulate light at a molecular level,” allowing clear vision and amplified colors.

Recommended Videos

The Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN glasses already went up for pre-orders in July starting at $499. Now, the full selection is going up for grabs. The latest selection of Meta X Oakley smart glasses will be available in a total of six lenses and color combinations, which are listed below: 

  • Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses 
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses 
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water Lenses 
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses 
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses 
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

What’s new this time around? 

Compared to the Ray-Ban edition smart glasses, which are now marketed as Meta Stories, the Oakley-branded eyewear has a more sporty design. As far as the capabilities go, they enable deep integration with Meta AI, let you handle calls, music playback, messages across WhatsApp and Messenger, and more. 

Related: 
Meta’s Oakley smartglasses could be the next big wearable trendsetter

The big upgrade is the onboard 12-megapixel camera sensor, which can now record videos in 3K resolution. Compared to the Ray-Ban variants, which are still on the shelves, the Oakley-branded smart glasses can last eight hours on a single charge, while the charging case supplies enough juice for 40 hours — significantly higher on each front. In the coming weeks, Meta also plans to launch smart glasses that come with a built-in screen and could cost around $800 in the US market.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung’s smart glasses could arrive next year, but a surprising rival has beaten it to market
Samsung and Google will have some ground to make up in 2026
A woman wearing the HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses

Samsung's much-rumored smart glasses will enter the market in 2026 according to a new report, but the South Korean giant has just been beaten to market by a Taiwanese rival, HTC.

Yes, HTC. The company which for several years brought us beautiful phones including the HTC One, One M8 and One M9, before withdrawing from the market to focus on its Vive VR headset, is now making a splash in the AI smart glasses arena.

Read more
Facebook outage: normal service resumes after minor blip
If Facebook was down for you, you were not alone
An hand holding an iPhone, with the Facebook logo on the screen

Users of social network Facebook are reporting issues with the service this morning, August 14. If you had trouble using Facebook, it seems you were not alone.

Facebook outage: what happened?

Read more
Blood oxygen measurement returns to the Apple Watch, sort of
Measure on the Apple Watch, but see the blood oxygen saturation numbers on your iPhone.
Apple Watch Ultra taking a measurement for blood oxygen levels.

Apple has just announced a software update that will enable the missing blood oxygen level measurement capability on the Apple Watch. The update will enable the biosensing feature on the Watch Series 9, Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, once users update their iPhone and smartwatch to the latest build.

What does it mean for users?

Read more