The eye-catching Oakley x Meta smart glasses are now available to pre-order

Meta recently inked a deal with lifestyle brand Oakley to create a line of smart glasses that look fresh and also bring a bunch of meaningful upgrades, as well. Following their introduction in June, the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses are now up for grabs from Meta and Oakley’s online storefronts starting at $399 per pair.

What’s on the table?

The latest smart eyewear from Meta and Oakley is created with sports and adventure activity enthusiasts in mind. The standout element, aside from the tech upgrades, is the proprietary PRIZM lens that is claimed to reduce visual noise and “manipulate light at a molecular level,” allowing clear vision and amplified colors.

The Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN glasses already went up for pre-orders in July starting at $499. Now, the full selection is going up for grabs. The latest selection of Meta X Oakley smart glasses will be available in a total of six lenses and color combinations, which are listed below:

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

What’s new this time around?

Compared to the Ray-Ban edition smart glasses, which are now marketed as Meta Stories, the Oakley-branded eyewear has a more sporty design. As far as the capabilities go, they enable deep integration with Meta AI, let you handle calls, music playback, messages across WhatsApp and Messenger, and more.

The big upgrade is the onboard 12-megapixel camera sensor, which can now record videos in 3K resolution. Compared to the Ray-Ban variants, which are still on the shelves, the Oakley-branded smart glasses can last eight hours on a single charge, while the charging case supplies enough juice for 40 hours — significantly higher on each front. In the coming weeks, Meta also plans to launch smart glasses that come with a built-in screen and could cost around $800 in the US market.