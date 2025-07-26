The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t the thinnest foldable but it has the best design

If you’re interested in technology, you’ll know that every phone maker is pushing to claim the title of world’s thinnest phone. A further subplot to this is the battle to be crowned the world’s thinnest folding phone, a mantle that has already traded hands several times.

Phone makers have long competed over various specifications, including display size, bezel size, battery capacity, camera quality, and more. Design is the latest in this trend, and the key quantitative measure is thickness. Samsung’s a key player in both races. The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently the world’s thinnest phone, although it’s expected to be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air in September, which is expected to be considerably thinner.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a revolutionary design that is almost a third thinner than last year’s model. It’s not the world’s thinnest folding phone – although it comes very close – but it does have the best design. Here’s why.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not the world’s thinnest folding phone

Yes, despite Samsung making the Galaxy Z Fold 7 significantly thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is still not the world’s thinnest folding phone. However, at 4.2mm thick when unfolded, it is just 0.1mm thicker than the current mantle holder, the Honor Magic V5.

This is key to know, as this thinness enables the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be virtually indistinguishable from a regular smartphone. At 8.9mm thick when folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is just 0.7mm thicker than the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the same thickness as the Oppo Find N5. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V5 is both thinner and denser, as the white version is 8.8mm thick when unfolded. In contrast, the more plush materials used in the black, gold, and reddish brown colors result in those versions being 9mm thick when folded.

However, while all three companies have split the difference when it comes to unfolded thickness, there’s more variability in the weight. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighs 239 grams, while the other current-generation folding phone sold in the US, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, weighs considerably more at 254 grams.

Meanwhile, the international competition has shed grams considerably, with the Find N5 weighing 229 grams, and the Magic V5 even lighter at 217 grams. Samsung’s answer is to be the lightest yet. Part of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s appeal is that it’s three grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, weighing 215 grams. This also contributes to its standout feature: its design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 design is second to none

When I first held the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I instantly recognized that this phone is special. I’ve held the Honor Magic V5 and used the Find N5 as my main folding phone since its launch, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has blown me away. Showing it to 30 people for the first time also reaffirmed that Samsung’s revamped Galaxy Z Fold 7 design is excellent.

It begins with the experience when the phone is folded. The Cover Display measures 6.5 inches, which is smaller than many of the best phones. This proves to be a blessing, as the front screen is narrower than that of other phones — folding or otherwise — making it comfortable for me to use with one hand. It has made the use case extremely compelling: an easy, one-handed experience that can transform into a two-handed, tablet-like experience in just a few seconds.

While showing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to friends and family, I asked everyone to close their eyes and then hold the phone. Most commented how light it felt, and despite the Galaxy S25 Ultra being 0.7mm thinner and just three grams heavier, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feels refreshingly light. When asked to unfold it, most are amazed that it’s a folding phone, and that the crease has been considerably improved to the point that it’s indiscernible when you run a finger across it.

Despite the incredible in-hand feel, there are still areas where Samsung can improve the design. Like its ultra-thin rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s rated thickness only applies to the thinnest part of the phone, and the camera protrudes considerably from the back. Yet, it does so less than the Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5, which both feature a circular camera array on the back; however, the position of the camera poses a challenge as well, as it means the phone has an extreme wobble when placed on its back on a flat surface.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best folding phone for many people

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an interesting folding phone, as while it’s not the absolute best folding phone available, it is the best option for most people.

After spending the past two weeks with Samsung’s new folding phone, I’ve come to realize that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 transcends the sum of its parts, offering an experience that is second to none. This is not due to specifications, as many global competitors offer thinner designs, better cameras, and/or larger batteries; rather, it is due to the combination of hardware and software on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design is so good that I don’t want to put it down

Key to the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s likely eventual success is the in-hand experience. The ergonomic feel is indistinguishable from that of a regular phone, and it is one of the few phones that genuinely exudes a wow factor. However, as Samsung’s rivals have proven, even an incredible in-hand experience has little value if few people can experience it.

This brings us to the competition. It’s been a few months since the Oppo Find N5 was released, and customers were upset as OnePlus confirmed it had no plans to launch this as the OnePlus Open 2. Despite the Find N5 also possessing star power like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the latter’s broad global availability means far more people will experience the Galaxy Z Fold 7 than other folding phones.

After speaking with more than 100 individuals about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a diverse mix of industry experts, tech and lifestyle creators, tech enthusiasts, and average customers, one thing is clear: everyone is raving about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design. Two weeks after I started using it, I have to agree: the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design is so good that I don’t want to put it down.