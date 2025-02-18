 Skip to main content
This $3,800 G-Shock is the Bluetooth watch you’ve always promised yourself

The Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A watch.
Casio

We understand the $3,800 price tag is hefty for any watch, but G-Shock watch fans will already recognize the MRG name as Casio’s most luxurious and prestigious G-Shock series, and won’t be taken aback by the stunning Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A‘s cost. Here’s what makes it so special.

The Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A watch.
Casio

Based on the now iconic G-Shock B2100 series’s octagonal case shape, the MRG-B2100R-2A has a case made from specially hardened Ti64 titanium with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating, a bezel from Casio’s own tough Cobarion material — an alloy four times harder than titanium according to the brand — and an anti-reflective sapphire crystal over the dial. As impressive as all this sounds, it’s the details that make this watch special.

The dial’s design is influenced by a Japanese art style called kigumi, and the latticework is a separate piece to the underside of the dial, where the solar panel lives. This intricate design allows plenty of light to pass through to fuel the watch, while still looking spectacular. The blue and gold colors used on the dial are inspired by Japanese calligraphy and ink paintings. There are 27 different components that make up the case and bezel, all conforming to the watch’s ultimate shock and water resistance, and the screw-down crown also works as a push button to access different features.

1 of 3
this 3 800 g shock is the bluetooth watch youve always promised yourself mrg b2100r solar
Casio
The back of the Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A watch.
Casio
The crown on the Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A watch.
Casio

The solar power keeps both the watch and a Bluetooth connection working, where the watch connects to the Casio Watches app, making functions like the world time easier to set. If you don’t want to use the app, the MRG-B2100R-2A also has Casio’s Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping system, where it will automatically adjust to the local time after receiving radio tower signals. The watch is held on your wrist by a flourorubber strap and a ti-fold titanium clasp. The whole thing is assembled by hand at Casio’s prestigious Yamagata, Japan factory.

Casio’s MRG line is its most luxurious range and the attention to detail is amazing, as is the brand’s long-term commitment to using Japanese art forms as inspiration. Squeezing in solar power and Bluetooth brings the watch right up to date too, giving luxury watch fans an alternative to a pure mechanical experience. We went hands-on with the first MRG “square” watch, the MRG-B5000, and with the MRG-B2000 a while back to better understand what they’re like to own and wear.

The bezel's components on the Casio G-Shock MRG-B2100R-2A watch.
Casio

This is a luxury, hand-assembled watch made with very high quality materials, providing some justification for the $3,800 cost. It’s available to buy now from the online G-Shock store, or one of its boutique retail stores.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
