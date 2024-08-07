 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This Android phone brand knows how to make its cheap phones desirable

By
The Vivo V40 Pro in its available colors.
Vivo V40 Pro Vivo

Vivo continues to make its mid-range V-series smartphones tempting by adding similar Zeiss-engineered camera technology to its more expensive phones into them. The Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are the latest, and the concentration this time is on Zeiss’s portrait mode enhancements, a feature that has impressed us recently on the top Vivo X Fold3 Pro.

The Vivo V40 Pro is the most interesting of the two, and the camera spec starts with a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. This camera makes the most of the Zeiss Multifocal Portrait mode and the camera’s five different focal length settings to create great-looking portrait shots.

Recommended Videos

Portrait mode works with video on the V40 series too, with a Cinematic Bokeh Video mode shooting at 4K even with the bokeh portrait effect. Another mode, called Focus Transition, automatically switches focus between two people, depending on which direction they are facing, so you can give your videos a more professional look. The V40 Pro also has a set of different fill lights for portrait shots in lowlight, including the special Aura Light which we really liked on the Vivo V30 Pro.

The Vivo V40 in its available colors.
Vivo V40 Vivo

All this is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB of RAM, plus a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The screen size is unknown at the time of writing, but it does have a 120Hz refresh rate, and is wrapped in a body that’s just 7.58mm thick. There are three colors available — Meteor Blue, Moonlight White, and Stellar Silver — but the V40 gets a pair of special colors — Nebula Purple and Sunglow Peach — all to itself.

The Vivo V40 doesn’t have quite such a high specification, coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and missing out on the 50MP telephoto camera, so if you really want to get the best portrait shots the V40 Pro is the one to get. Vivo hasn’t announced price details for either phone, but the V series sits in its mid-range and the V30 Pro could be found for less than $550, so the costs should be competitive. Both have been released in India today, with other Vivo regions to follow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Thin, light, and selfie-centric, the Vivo V23 Pro is fun phone throwback
Vivo V23 Pro.

Vivo’s doing something different with the new V23 Pro. Instead of focusing on the rear camera to sell the phone and building a large, heavy case around it, the phone is all about the front camera and a super thin and light body.

The otherwise relatively ordinary mid-range phone could get lost in a sea of other phones, making Vivo’s strategy gamble sound like a good idea, but it's one we've seen in the past too. I’ve spent a long weekend with the V23 Pro to find out if it’s full of throwback appeal, or one for the history books.

Read more
Vivo’s V23 5G looks quite a lot like the iPhone 13
Vivo V23 held in hand.

Vivo liked what Apple did with the iPhone 13’s squared-off body so much, it decided to have a go itself, and the result is the Vivo V23 5G. There aren’t many phones with flat sides, making it hard not to compare the V23’s design with the iPhone 13 (and iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 before it), but is there anything more to the phone?

The Vivo V23 5G launches alongside the Vivo V23 Pro, a higher specification device that doesn’t share the same flat-sided design, and instead goes for a super thin and light case. The V23 is similarly lightweight at just 179 grams, and also very thin at 7.39mm. However, the glossy, square sides make it slippery and quite uncomfortable to grip, accusations also raised against the iPhone 13.

Read more
Vivo S12 Pro rumored to launch as the V23 Pro in markets outside China
The Vivo X70 Pro+'s screen. Credits: Vivo official.

Vivo earlier this year released its Y32 model on its China-based website, and said it would be launching the S12 Pro on December 22. Since the S-series is exclusive to China, the upcoming smartphone is expected to face stiff competition from the Huawei P50 Pocket, which was also released during the holiday period. However, it is important to note that Vivo S-series products are often rebranded under the V-series of smartphones for international consumers.

What that means is that the soon-to-be-launched Vivo V23 Pro is simply a variant of the S12 Pro. The V23 Pro first appeared on the Google Play console, and was set for a January 2022 release. So far, all of the specs of the V23 Pro are very similar to the S12 Pro. A more recent leak was shared via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

Read more