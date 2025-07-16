Your next smartwatch could be more powerful than you were expecting

Qualcomm is tipped to be creating a new, dedicated smartwatch chip to create more powerful and longer lasting wearables, codenamed SW6100 or ‘Aspena’, highlighting a renewed interest in the space.

The chips will reportedly use a 1x Arm Cortex-A78 + 4x Arm Cortex-A55 CPU configuration for the CPU, a huge increase in power from previous versions.



Why this matters: The news, revealed by Android Authority, means we’re set to get faster and longer-lasting user experience as smartwatches pack in more sensors and greater ability to be used independently from your phone.

It could also entice more brands to enter the smartwatch space, bringing competition for your wrist.

What you need to know

Smartwatches have traditionally had converted chips made for smartphones, but this sees Qualcomm making a dedicated chip for the first time.

The new chipset, set to be launched in 2026, will use a far more powerful CPU configuration than the Arm Cortex A53 structure used on the previous model from 2022.

Support for a better RAM controller (LLDDR5X) will help enable improved battery efficiency, leading to longer time between charges.

The new chipset will be created using a TMSC process node – using production from the Taiwanese brand signals the new Aspena chip will be one of the most powerful on the market.



Why should I care? The main takeaway here is that it’s proof that wearables are set to grow in popularity – the launch of new devices (such as the Samsung Galaxy 8 series) shows that brands see this as a key battleground. As more sensors get packed into smartwatches, to enable things like deeper health tracking, offline maps use or media streaming or more impressive user interfaces, greater levels of power are needed to keep up. The promise of longer battery life, although not huge, will also be beneficial to users looking to wear the device longer to gain more accurate health insight, and the increased speed under the finger will allow more impressive and intuitive animations.