3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 11 – 13)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Hulu Daisy Ridley in Magpie.
Shout! Studios
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 41 minutes ago

Hulu has added several new films in the past week, including movies that either flew under the radar in theaters or skipped them altogether. While not all of the latest additions are on the same level, two are easy picks for the three great Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

The two films in question are a thriller called Magpie and a harrowing period drama, Small Things Like These. To lighten the mood, we’re kicking things off with an action comedy starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which also recently arrived on Hulu.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2009)

Justin Theroux, Kate McKinnon, and Mila Kunis in The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Lionsgate

Audrey Stockman (Mila Kunis) is having a particularly bad birthday in The Spy Who Dumped Me. As the title of this action comedy implies, Audrey has been dumped by her boyfriend, Drew Thayer (Justin Theroux), on her special day. But she had no idea that he was a spy until enemy agents showed up to kill them.

That leaves Audrey and her best friend, Morgan Freeman (Kate McKinnon), on the run with intel that’s apparently worth killing for. Neither woman knows whom they can really trust except each other. And they’re going to have to survive a wild trip to Europe if they want their old lives back.

Watch The Spy Who Dumped Me on Hulu.

Magpie (2024)

Daisy Ridley and Hiba Ahmed in Magpie.
Shout! Studios

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and former Star Trek: Discovery cast member Shazad Latif co-star as a married couple in the neo-noir thriller Magpie. The marriage of Anette (Ridley) and Ben (Latif) is anything but happy, even though their young daughter, Matilda (Hiba Ahmed), has been cast to star in a Hollywood project alongside a famous actress, Alicia (Matilda Lutz).

While chaperoning his daughter on set, Ben develops romantic feelings for Alicia. At the same time, Anette is stuck at home taking care of their newborn and feeling the pressure from her husband. Annette can only be pushed so far before she snaps, and her breaking point may be sooner than expected.

Watch Magpie on Hulu.

Small Things Like These (2024)

Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These.
Lionsgate

For one of his first movies after his Oscar-winning turn in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy starred in a period drama called Small Things Like These. Bill Furlong (Murphy) is a coal merchant who is attempting to support his family in Ireland in the late 1980s when he discovers a young pregnant woman, Sarah (Zara Devlin), locked in a shed at a convent.

Bill doesn’t immediately realize he’s discovered proof that the nuns at the convent are abusing the women in his care. However, he definitely notices the attempt by Sister Mary (Emily Watson) to silence him through threats and bribery. If Bill asks too many questions or even talks about what he’s seen, he risks reprisals. But after everything he’s lived through, can Bill really turn a blind eye to Sarah’s suffering?

Watch Small Things Like These on Hulu.

