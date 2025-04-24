 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features
  4. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 25 – 27)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Hulu Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings.
Sony Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

The final weekend of April is upon us, and Hulu is celebrating by bringing in No Hard Feelings, the 2023 comedy that gave Jennifer Lawrence her comeback after a long hiatus. This movie spent about 18 months on Netflix, but Hulu will be its exclusive streaming home for at least the same amount of time.

That’s only the first of the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. Our other picks include a classic heist flick with Nick Nolte and a recently released horror film that’s a cut above the rest … literally!

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings.
Sony Pictures

How far would you go to save yourself from financial ruin? No Hard Feelings really puts Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence) through the wringer. In one fell swoop, she’s set to lose her car and her home without a lifeline. However, she receives an unusual offer from Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison Becker (Laura Benanti).

The Becker family is filthy rich, but their college-bound son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), is a social klutz who has never had a real girlfriend. That’s why the Beckers offer to pay Maddie to date Percy — a guy over a decade younger. What Maddie doesn’t realize is that Percy has no romantic game to speak of and isn’t very receptive to her attempts to seduce him.

Watch No Hard Feelings on Hulu.

The Good Thief (2002)

Nutsa Kukhianidze and Nick Nolte in The Good Thief.
Momentum Pictures

Nick Nolte gives one of his best performances in The Good Thief as Bob Montagnet, an American thief who is living in France. Theoretically, Bob is supposed to be retired from his thieving days, but his heroin problem keeps pulling him deeper and deeper into trouble. Sometimes, he doesn’t want to change his ways. Other times, he’s willing to undergo a very painful detox.

After taking a young prostitute, Annie (Nutsa Kukhianidze), under his wing, Bob has the bright idea to pull off the heist of a lifetime on a Monte Carlo casino. The establishment is built to protect its money, but its world-class art collection is another matter. All eyes are on Bob as he makes his plans, and his activities don’t go unnoticed. Somehow, Bob must pull off his plans under intense scrutiny and get out without being caught.

Watch The Good Thief on Hulu.

In a Violent Nature (2024)

A woman screams a killer approaches in In a Violent Nature.
IFC Films

In a Violent Nature is one of the rare slasher films that received critical acclaim upon its release. It breaks from some modern traditions by largely taking place from the perspective of the slasher, Johnny (Ry Barrett). He was comfortably dead until a group of friends, including Kris (Andrea Pavlovic) and Colt (Cameron Love), unwittingly stole a locket that had personal meaning for Johnny and supernatural significance.

The film eventually establishes the legend of how Johnny died and why he became a vengeful murderer from beyond the grave. These kids unknowingly kicked the hornet’s nest by awakening Johnny from the afterlife, and he’ll be sending several of his victims there before the end of this horror flick.

Watch In a Violent Nature on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
A group of four kids stand next to each other in Y2K.

With The White Lotus season 3 completed, HBO has two hit shows premiering this weekend: The Last of Us season 2 and Hacks season 4. The former set viewership records on its way to becoming a beloved video game adaptation. The latter recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While HBO continues to dish out great television, the movie library on Max isn't too shabby. Blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and DC movies are fun, but you can find some underrated hits within each genre. Try something new this weekend and give one of these three movies a shot.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 11 – 13)
Daisy Ridley in Magpie.

Hulu has added several new films in the past week, including movies that either flew under the radar in theaters or skipped them altogether. While not all of the latest additions are on the same level, two are easy picks for the three great Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

The two films in question are a thriller called Magpie and a harrowing period drama, Small Things Like These. To lighten the mood, we're kicking things off with an action comedy starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which also recently arrived on Hulu.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
Still from The Last Temptation of Christ

We are living in an era when the number of shows and movies available to us is greater than ever. In spite of this abundance of choices, though, it can be paralyzing to find something that's worth your time. That's why we've put together this list of three movies on Amazon Prime Video that will all be worth your time.

Whether you're looking for something serious and contemplative or want to laugh and have a good time, this list should have something for you.

Read more