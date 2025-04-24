3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 25 – 27)

Table of Contents Table of Contents No Hard Feelings (2023) The Good Thief (2002) In a Violent Nature (2024)

The final weekend of April is upon us, and Hulu is celebrating by bringing in No Hard Feelings, the 2023 comedy that gave Jennifer Lawrence her comeback after a long hiatus. This movie spent about 18 months on Netflix, but Hulu will be its exclusive streaming home for at least the same amount of time.

That’s only the first of the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. Our other picks include a classic heist flick with Nick Nolte and a recently released horror film that’s a cut above the rest … literally!

No Hard Feelings (2023)

How far would you go to save yourself from financial ruin? No Hard Feelings really puts Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence) through the wringer. In one fell swoop, she’s set to lose her car and her home without a lifeline. However, she receives an unusual offer from Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison Becker (Laura Benanti).

The Becker family is filthy rich, but their college-bound son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), is a social klutz who has never had a real girlfriend. That’s why the Beckers offer to pay Maddie to date Percy — a guy over a decade younger. What Maddie doesn’t realize is that Percy has no romantic game to speak of and isn’t very receptive to her attempts to seduce him.

The Good Thief (2002)

Nick Nolte gives one of his best performances in The Good Thief as Bob Montagnet, an American thief who is living in France. Theoretically, Bob is supposed to be retired from his thieving days, but his heroin problem keeps pulling him deeper and deeper into trouble. Sometimes, he doesn’t want to change his ways. Other times, he’s willing to undergo a very painful detox.

After taking a young prostitute, Annie (Nutsa Kukhianidze), under his wing, Bob has the bright idea to pull off the heist of a lifetime on a Monte Carlo casino. The establishment is built to protect its money, but its world-class art collection is another matter. All eyes are on Bob as he makes his plans, and his activities don’t go unnoticed. Somehow, Bob must pull off his plans under intense scrutiny and get out without being caught.

In a Violent Nature (2024)

In a Violent Nature is one of the rare slasher films that received critical acclaim upon its release. It breaks from some modern traditions by largely taking place from the perspective of the slasher, Johnny (Ry Barrett). He was comfortably dead until a group of friends, including Kris (Andrea Pavlovic) and Colt (Cameron Love), unwittingly stole a locket that had personal meaning for Johnny and supernatural significance.

The film eventually establishes the legend of how Johnny died and why he became a vengeful murderer from beyond the grave. These kids unknowingly kicked the hornet’s nest by awakening Johnny from the afterlife, and he’ll be sending several of his victims there before the end of this horror flick.

