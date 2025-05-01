3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 2 – 4)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013) Star Wars (1977) Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

There’s never a better time to be a Hulu subscriber than the beginning of the month. On May 1, Hulu dropped most of its new titles for the entire month, and the selection is particularly enticing with the Mission: Impossible movies and the original Star Wars trilogy.

For the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend, we’ve selected one of the Star Wars films, an underappreciated Ben Stiller comedy, and a recent horror flick that won’t be arriving on Hulu until Sunday, May 4. So if you’re looking for a scare this weekend, you’ll just have to wait until Sunday.

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013)

Before they teamed up for Apple TV+’s Severance, Ben Stiller co-starred with Adam Scott in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, an adaptation of James Thurber’s story. Stiller directed the film and starred as Walter Mitty, a man who lives most of his life in his daydreams because he can’t quite make his real life what he wants it to be. Walter works for Life Magazine as the iconic publication is shifting to digital-only, and a missing negative could cost him his job.

Rather than confide in Life’s managing director, Ted Hendricks (Scott), Walter turns to his secret crush, Cheryl Melhoff (Kristen Wiig), for help finding the lost negative. That leads Walter to take his very first real adventure, as he steps outside of his comfort zone and tries to locate the elusive photographer who took the picture he’s been looking for.

Watch The Secret Life of Walter Mitty on Hulu.

Star Wars (1977)

For the month of May, the original Star Wars trilogy is making its temporary home on Hulu. If you don’t subscribe to Disney+, this is the perfect time to catch the film that started it all back in 1977. Star Wars made stars out of its three leads — Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford — and thrust audiences into a galaxy “far, far away.” Five decades later, we’re collectively still living there.

The original movie introduces Luke Skywalker as a farm boy and a dreamer on a distant desert planet called Tatooine. His wish for adventure is granted when a pair of droids, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), come into his life with an urgent message from Princess Leia for a lost Jedi warrior, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). To save the princess and her Rebel Alliance, this ragtag group has to team with Han Solo (Ford) and his Wookie companion Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) on a daring mission to infiltrate the Death Star and face the infamous Darth Vader (as voiced by the legendary James Earl Jones). Few sci-fi films have ever been more epic than this one.

Watch Star Wars on Hulu.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

After starring in most of the previous Insidious films, Patrick Wilson stepped behind the camera to direct the most recent sequel, Insidious: The Red Door. Ten years after their last encounter with the supernatural beings of The Further, Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins) and his father, Josh (Wilson), don’t have any memory of what they experienced. Their family is falling apart — Josh is divorced from Renai (Rose Byrne), and he’s barely speaking with his son.

When Dalton goes to college, his memories of The Further come creeping back, and the evil that lives there threatens him again. To close the Red Door once and for all, Dalton and his father will have to come to terms with each other and discover another way The Further has been linked to their past.

Watch Insidious: The Red Door on Hulu on May 4.