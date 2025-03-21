 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Amanda Seyfried nearly played Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

By
Amanda Seyfried turned down Gamora because she didn't want to be in the first Marvel bomb

Amanda Seyfried nearly joined the MCU to play Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Seyfried admitted that she received an offer to play the adopted daughter of Thanos. Despite a “wonderful” meeting with James Gunn, Seyfried did not want to play the character for practical reasons.

“I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color because of the amount of time [it takes],” Seyfried said. “I definitely got the offer for it and I mulled over it for a couple days. I didn’t want to live in London for six months out of the year.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Instead of joining the Guardians, Seyfried opted to work with Seth MacFarlane on A Million Ways to Die in the West.

Marvel is a behemoth in the movie industry. In the early 2010s, the MCU was still in its early stages. Guardians of the Galaxy does not feature recognizable characters like Spider-Man or Captain America. Joining a little-known franchise was a risk Seyfried did not want to take.

Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3..
Marvel Studios

“Let’s also remember that being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain’t good for your career,” Seyfried said. “I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon, that it would be Marvel’s first bomb and me and Chris Pratt would never work again. I was wrong! But I was just being smart. It’s not brave.”

Zoe Saldaña signed on for Gamora, and the rest is history. Still, Seyfried does not regret her decision.

“Sitting there for four-and-a-half hours every morning seemed like it wasn’t going to be fun. I had done some green screen stuff, and it wasn’t my best or my cup of tea then,” Seyfried added. “I don’t regret anything. I made that decision for myself. It was good for me then, and it was good for me now.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New Andor season 2 video teases monumental Star Wars event
A group of Star Wars characters stare on the poster in Andor.

The road to rebellion intensifies in Andor season 2.
Disney released a special look at Andor season 2, which features behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming episodes and interviews with the cast and crew. However, the most noteworthy moment occurs when the video cuts to Ghorman and spotlights a crowd of protestors chanting in unison against Imperial forces.

In Star Wars canon, Ghorman is the site of the Ghorman Massacre. In 2 BBY, Imperial forces open fire and slaughter a group of peaceful protestors on Ghorman. The harrowing events cause Senator Mon Mothma of Chandrila to resign from the Senate and condemn Emperor Sheev Palpatine. Mothma's resignation and subsequent speech serve as a rallying cry for freedom and a launching point for the Rebel Alliance.

Read more
The Last of Us season 2 cast adds six, including Sopranos star
A man smirks while sitting at the table.

The Last of Us season 2 announced the additions of six actors to its supporting cast.

Per Variety, one of those actors is Joe Pantoliano, the Emmy Award winner best known for portraying Ralphie Cifaretto on The Sopranos. Pantoliano, aka Joey Pants, will play Eugene, a minor character from the video game. Players never meet Eugene, but they see his picture when Ellie and Dina come to his cannabis lab.

Read more
George Miller has another Mad Max script ready: ‘All I can say is we’ll see’
Tom Hardy rides a bike as Max Max.

George Miller is contemplating a return to the Wasteland.

Miller recently admitted that he has a script for another Mad Max movie. Whether it gets made is up in the air.

Read more