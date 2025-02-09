 Skip to main content
Avatar: Fire and Ash designer teases a “battle for the ages” in next sequel

By
The final battle from Avatar: The Way of Water.
20th Century Studios

In 2022, writer and director James Cameron revisited the world of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. That film ended with an incredible battle between the Na’vi and the invading humans at sea. The humans in the Resources Development Administration brought a massive SeaDragon ship to Pandora, only to see it destroyed by the Na’vi and a whale-like creature called a Tulkun. Later this year, the RDA is going to strike back in Avatar: Fire and Ash, according to production designer Ben Procter.

“We’re going to see an airborne and water-borne battle for the ages, as the Pandoran forces and RDA clash in a really interesting environment,” Procter told Empire Magazine. He went on to say that this battle will make The Way of Water‘s final fight look like “nothing but a skirmish.”

Procter also teased that the RDA is coming back to Pandora with a Factory Ship that’s twice the size of the SeaDragon ships, which he describes as “essentially a moving oil platform that is designed to capture and process the Tulkun on an industrial scale.”

“Coming out of these vehicles is an army, and all of that leads into a war,” added Procter. “At the end of Avatar 3, what we’re going to see is something of a scale, in terms of conflict, that we have not seen before.”

Cameron has previously teased two new Na’vi tribes who will be introduced in the upcoming sequel, including the Ash people (Mangkwan) and the Wind traders (Tlalim).

Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released in theaters on December 15. It should also play extremely well in the IMAX format.

