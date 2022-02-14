Super Bowls get the best TV ads. It’s just a fact that advertisers put more time and effort into their Super Bowl commercials because they know that this is the television event of the year, one of the last remaining broadcast programs that can attract around 100 million people at the same time. It transcends even the sport of football itself since people love to watch for the ads alone. So the pressure is always on to come up with something funny and memorable that also makes viewers want to buy the product. That’s never an easy trick to pull off, but there were definitely some worthy additions this year. And now, you can find them all in one place within our roundup of the best Super Bowl 2022 commercials.

Evil Is Back For Good

Austin Powers’ greatest villains are back in General Motors’ newest Super Bowl ad. Dr. Evil (Mike Myers) refuses to be the second-most dangerous threat to the world. That’s because Number 2 (Rob Lowe), Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling), and Scott Evil (Seth Green) have convinced him that the world needs to be saved from emissions before he can take it over. It’s goofy, but the cast seamlessly slips right back into their characters after nearly 20 years away.

Mind Reader

Scarlett Johansson and her real-life husband, SNL‘s Colin Jost, co-star in Amazon’s ad as Alexa shows off its mind-reading powers on the Hollywood super couple. Unfortunately, the things on their minds aren’t exactly secrets that they want to share with their respective spouses. And perhaps giving Alexa a new superpower would be a mistake…

New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet​

Tony Soprano may be gone, but it looks like his kids may be keeping the family business alive in a more eco-friendly way. The Sopranos creator David Chase directed this recreation of the show’s opening credit sequence with Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Meadow Soprano filling in for her father, who was portrayed by the late James Gandolfini. Robert Iler’s A.J. Soprano also appears in an on-screen reunion with his sister.

Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie

It’s a seller’s market for homes, and that makes Barbie’s dream house even harder to get. In fact, some of Barbie’s closest friends and frenemies are coming in with their own competing bids. Anna Kendrick stars in this ad as she extolls the virtues of Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgages. There’s even a He-Man and Skeletor cameo at the end that makes the entire thing even funnier.

Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver

Eugene Levy is an action star? Well, he is now, after a transformative experience behind the wheel of a new Nissan. Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista are also on hand as Levy seems to morph into a Hollywood action hero before our eyes. There’s even a cameo by one of Levy’s Schitt’s Creek co-stars.

Voice Of The Mountains​

It just wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without all of the beer ads. This year’s Busch Light commercial features two friends who find an unexpected concert in the mountains, with a giant Kenny G. and a few of his friends.

Robo Dog

This may be a car commercial, but it did a better job of selling us on a Robo Dog than it did on making us want an all-electric Kia EV6. Poor Robo Dog just wants a home and someone to love. Plus, it’s hard to argue with a heart-warming happy ending.

What’s Gotten into Lindsay?

We’ve all made some bad decisions in our lives. Lindsay Lohan’s mistakes just happened to play out in real time in front of a global audience. But in this Planet Fitness ad, Lindsay’s got her life back on track and she’s happier than ever. There are a few very funny cameos in here as well, including Dennis Rodman. But as an exercise in personal branding, Lindsay made the smart choice by starring in this ad.

Land of Loud Flavors

Guy Fieri is always talking about Flavortown, and now we’ve all gotten to see it. Bud Light Seltzer’s new hard soda follows a trio of friends as they inadvertently enter the Land of Loud Flavors before their beverage choices get the stamp of approval from the Mayor of Flavortown. Note that nearly all of the citizens also sport Fieri hairstyles.

Zeus & Hera

Early in his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger made a name for himself by playing Hercules. But in this ad, he’s playing Herc’s father, Zeus. The King of the Gods and his wife, Hera (Salma Hayek), just want to have a quiet retirement among the mortals. Unfortunately, everyone always asks Zeus for a charge. The good news is that Hera knows just how to make him happy…with an all-electric BMW.

