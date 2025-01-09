Is Carry-On 2 happening? Director shares an update about a potential sequel

Carry-On continues to be a streaming juggernaut on Netflix. The holiday thriller is now the fifth-most-popular Netflix movie in the streamer’s history, with 149.5 million views since its December 13 release.

Due to its popularity, questions about a sequel have gained traction. Carry-On director Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that talks with Netflix about Carry-On 2 have not happened, but he’s open to the idea.

Recommended Videos

“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” Collet-Serra said via Variety. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In Carry-On, Taron Egerton plays Ethan Kopek, a TSA officer working at Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve. While working the security line, Ethan finds an earbud and converses with an unknown person, the Traveler (Jason Bateman). The Traveler orders Ethan to let a mysterious carry-on bag pass through security, no questions asked. If Ethan refuses, the Traveler will kill his pregnant girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson). Refusing to comply, Ethan races to find the Traveler, intercept the package, and prevent it from getting on a plane.

Carry-On has a definitive ending without a cliffhanger. However, producer Dylan Clark believes a sequel could be centered around other characters in Carry-On.

“There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things,” Clark said. “These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.”

Carry-On has been called a throwback to action movies from the 1980s and 1990s. In his positive review for Digital Trends, Alex Welch called Carry-On a “propulsive and immensely fun new holiday thriller.”

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.