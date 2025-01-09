 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Is Carry-On 2 happening? Director shares an update about a potential sequel

By
A TSA agent puts an earpiece in his ear.
Sam Lothridge / Netflix

Carry-On continues to be a streaming juggernaut on Netflix. The holiday thriller is now the fifth-most-popular Netflix movie in the streamer’s history, with 149.5 million views since its December 13 release.

Due to its popularity, questions about a sequel have gained traction. Carry-On director Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that talks with Netflix about Carry-On 2 have not happened, but he’s open to the idea.

Recommended Videos

“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” Collet-Serra said via Variety. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In Carry-On, Taron Egerton plays Ethan Kopek, a TSA officer working at Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve. While working the security line, Ethan finds an earbud and converses with an unknown person, the Traveler (Jason Bateman). The Traveler orders Ethan to let a mysterious carry-on bag pass through security, no questions asked. If Ethan refuses, the Traveler will kill his pregnant girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson). Refusing to comply, Ethan races to find the Traveler, intercept the package, and prevent it from getting on a plane.

Carry-On has a definitive ending without a cliffhanger. However, producer Dylan Clark believes a sequel could be centered around other characters in Carry-On.

“There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things,” Clark said. “These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.”

Carry-On has been called a throwback to action movies from the 1980s and 1990s. In his positive review for Digital Trends, Alex Welch called Carry-On a “propulsive and immensely fun new holiday thriller.”

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Henry Cavill shares exciting update about Warhammer 40,000 TV show at Amazon
The player’s character, Demetrian Titus, holds a banner while shooting enemies with a pistol in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Henry Cavill is one step closer to making his long-awaited live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. A TV show is now officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The announcement comes two years after the studio announced that Cavill would star in and executive produce an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, Warhammer producer Games Workshop released a press release stating that the company reached an agreement with Amazon for rights to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 universe into movies and TV shows. Production of films and television series "may take a number of years."

Read more
1923 season 2: Paramount+ announces premiere date, unveils teasers
A woman leans up against a man while sitting down in 1923 season 2.

Yellowstone might be ending, but the spinoffs are going strong. Paramount+ announced that 1923 season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23. Accompanying the announcement are two teasers and a series of photos that preview what's to come in 1923.

In the first teaser, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) begins his journey home to Montana, stressing that he must hurry because his family is in danger. The second teaser features Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) fighting to protect their ranch. "Our way of life is under attack. I'm asking you to protect them," Jacob says as he readies for battle against his enemies.

Read more
Netflix shares new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday season 2 wraps production
Jenna Ortega stands in front of steps with her hands crossed.

The adventures of Wednesday Addams will return to Netflix next year.

The streamer announced that production has wrapped on Wednesday season 2. Netflix also released a new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday that shows herstanding in front of a graveyard.

Read more