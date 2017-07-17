Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a weekend in Las Vegas

Why it matters to you It's a rare treat to see Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle perform at the same event.

Santa Claus may not be real, but Christmas for comedy fans is coming a few months early. That is because Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart are each expected to perform during Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of Hart’s fourth annual Heartbeat Weekend event dedicated to benefiting children with cancer.

Chappelle and Hart will not perform at the same time or even on the same day. Hart will perform alongside a few of his funniest comedian friends at the Kevin Hart & Friends Comedy Show on September 2. The event will be split into two shows with the first show starting at 7 p.m. and the second show starting at 10:30 p.m., local time.

The next day, ticket holders will be greeted to a full show from Chappelle. The stand-up starts at 9 p.m., and ticket cost start at $69. To see the Kevin Hart & Friends Comedy Show you will have to cough up at least $49. This will be one of Chappelle’s first shows after his 14-date residency at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall this summer. A portion of the money made from the weekend events will benefit BrittiCares International, a non-profit organization working to help children with cancer.

Hart calling up Chappelle to lend some jokes for a good cause may (or may not) have been a no-brainer following Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy specials. In The Age of Spin special, Chappelle recounts a true story of taking his son to one of Hart’s shows and feeling jealous of how much his young son admired the comedian. Over the last few months, Hart has dispelled any inklings of ill will toward Chappelle for the joke. When you invite someone to do a set at your benefit concert, that usually mean things are all good.

The weekend may be headlined by comedy, but the dancing feet will be out in full force. The weekend opens on September 1 with a concert performance from R&B legend Usher. Hart will host the event, with Usher set to hit the stage at 9 p.m., and tickets starting at $49. There is no word if the event will be videotaped or will be made available on Hart’s upcoming comedy-centric subscription streaming service, Laugh Out Loud.

The fourth annual Heartbeat Weekend event will take place between September 1 – 3, 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are available at The Cosmopolitan’s official website.