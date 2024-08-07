Disclaimer teaser: Cate Blanchett hides a dark secret in Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ series

Ladies and gentlemen, be aware. Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser for Disclaimer, a thrilling limited series from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. The series is based on the 2015 bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Cate Blanchett headlines Disclaimer as Catherine Ravenscroft, a celebrated journalist who receives a novel from an unnamed author that features her darkest secrets. If those secrets are exposed, Catherine’s life will be ruined. Catherine must race to identify the unknown author to protect herself, her husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen), and their son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Disclaimer also stars Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon Jung, and Indira Varma as the narrator.

Disclaimer is the highly anticipated psychological thriller from Cuarón, who created and directed the series. Disclaimer marks Cuarón’s first series under his TV deal at Apple. Cuarón’s last two feature films, Gravity and Roma, resulted in wins for Best Director at the Oscars. Cuarón last wrote and directed for television on 2014’s Believe.

Stemming from Apple Studios, Disclaimer is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Executive producers include Cuarón, Blanchett, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales, with Knight as a co-executive producer. Grammy- and Oscar-winning producer Finneas O’Connell composed the score.

Apple TV+ continues to expand its library with thrilling TV shows starring marquee names. Jake Gyllenhaal recently headlined Presumed Innocent, a courtroom drama about a lawyer accused of murdering his mistress. Natalie Portman currently leads Lady in the Lake, a murder mystery set in 1960s Baltimore.

Disclaimer makes its Apple TV+ streaming debut with two episodes on Friday, October 11, 2024. Told in seven chapters, new episodes will follow every Friday through November 15, 2024.