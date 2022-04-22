 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

The Dr. Strange 1978 TV movie is coming to Blu-ray

By

In exactly two weeks, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theaters. And while audiences were initially introduced to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in 2016’s Doctor Strange, he was not the first actor to portray the master of the mystic arts in live-action. That honor belongs to Peter Hooten, who played the title role in the 1978 TV movie, Dr. Strange. That film has rarely been available to watch legally, although it has been popular among bootleggers at comic conventions. But now, Dr. Strange is officially making the leap to Blu-ray.

Via Bloody Disgusting, the Dr. Strange TV movie will be available on Blu-ray exclusively through Shout Factory’s official site. In addition to Hooten, the film features Arrested Development star Jessica Walter as Morgan Le Fay, an evil sorceress who threatens the world. Anne-Marie Martin also co-stars as Clea Lake, with Clyde Kusatsu as Wong, and John Mills as Thomas Lindmer, the Sorcerer Supreme.

Peter Hooten in Dr. Strange.

Since this film was initially meant to be a pilot for a television series, it takes a lot of liberties with the source material. In this incarnation, Stephen Strange is a psychiatrist rather than a surgeon. Stephen is also initially unaware that magic is real, nor does he suspect that he holds a deeper connection to it. Within the story, Morgan Le Fay poses as a self-help guru as she prepares the Earth for an invasion by evil beings from another dimension. To save the world and his patient, Clea, Stephen must embrace magic and become the new Sorcerer Supreme.

As you may have expected, the special features are sparse. It’s never a good sign when the company lists this as one of the special features: “High-Definition Transfer And Restoration From The Original Film Elements.” That said, it does also have an audio commentary track by pop culture experts Russell Dyball and Cole Hornaday (The Panel Jumper).

Dr. Strange Blu-ray cover.

The Dr. Strange Blu-ray will be released on Tuesday, April 26.

Editors' Recommendations

New Doctor Strange 2 featurette offers a glimpse of madness

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Dr. Strange chases dreams in new Multiverse of Madness trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel releases four new pics from Doctor Strange 2

doctor strange 2 marvel studios new images and candles featured

The best Super Bowl 2022 movie trailers

Split image of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange 2, & The Rings of Power.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Is ExpressVPN good for streaming?

A man watching Sling TV in his living room.

New Lightyear trailer leaves Buzz lost in space and in time

Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear.

A future queen fights for her kingdom in Becoming Elizabeth

Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth.

Leak: Sonos has a budget soundbar smaller than the Beam

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

Elon Musk takes another big step toward buying Twitter

elon musk stylized image

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: A chronological timeline

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

Best gaming laptop deals for April 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

New WWDC rumors say these two M2 Macs will get announced

Blue MacBook Air concept image.