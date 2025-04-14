 Skip to main content
Don’t let these 3 hidden April 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

By
Michelle Williams sitting in a restaurant holding her phone in Dying For Sex.
Sarah Shatz / FX

Yes, this month is already full of fantastic TV shows returning with new seasons like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Last of Us, and Black Mirror. But with 30 nights of TV watching in the month and some shows only releasing one episode per week, you’ll have plenty of extra time to check out some other shows, too.

If you’re wondering what to fill your time with while you wait for the next adventures of Joel and Ellie or need to digest the disturbing new episodes in Black Mirror season seven, we have you covered. Dive into these three hidden April 2025 streaming TV shows you don’t want to let fly under your radar.

Dying for Sex (2025)

Michelle Williams is back on the small screen in Dying for Sex, a comedy drama from Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl, The Dropout) based on the Wondery podcast of the same name by Nikki Boyer. Molly (Williams) is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Realizing she has limited time left, she ends her 13-year marriage and sets out to explore her sexuality in a way she never had before.

Poised to rank among the best shows on HuluDying for Sex has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews for its eight-episode first season, all of which are available to watch. The series also stars Jenny Slate (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Rob Delaney (Deadpool & Wolverine), and Sissy Spacek (Bloodline). 

Stream Dying for Sex on Hulu. 

Pulse (2025)

If you haven’t yet had your fill of medical dramas, Pulse is another one to add to the list. The series takes the action to Miami and follows doctors, nurses, other staff, and patients in the emergency room of a major hospital. Similar to others of the genre, like Grey’s Anatomy, the series delves into the main characters’ personal lives as well, outside of their grueling workdays.

Comparatively, Pulse isn’t as fantastic as Max’s The Pitt, which has already been renewed for a second season. Nor will it be considered one of the best medical dramas. But if you’re looking for something to fill the hole now that The Pitt’s first season is done, Pulse is a perfect interlude. Counted among the cast are Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher), Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), and Justina Machado (The Horror of Dolores Roach).

Stream Pulse on Netflix.

The Bondsman (2025)

Kevin Bacon is the title character in The Bondsman, an action horror series where he stars as Hub Halloran, a backwoods bounty hunter resurrected from the dead. While he wants to make the most of this second chance at life, Hub now realizes there’s a demonic twist to his old job, and his new boss is the ultimate evil force: the devil.

The Bondsman is plenty of fun, with the entire eight-episode first season available for streaming. One of the best new shows to stream in April 2025, the series also features singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland in a starring role along with Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Damon Herriman (Justified), and Maxwell Jenkins, known for portraying a younger version of the title character in Jack Reacher. The Bondsman has earned glowing reviews in the weeks following its premiere.

Stream The Bondsman on Amazon Prime Video. 

