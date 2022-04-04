  1. Movies & TV

Ethan Coen will direct a new movie for Focus Features

By

For decades, the Coen brothers were inseparable filmmakers who left an indelible impact on the movie industry. But last year, Joel Coen went solo to direct Denzel Washington in the Oscar-nominated film, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Now, Ethan Coen is also going out on his own with a film that has been in the works for years.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Focus Features and Working Title have reached a deal with Ethan Coen to helm an untitled movie that he co-wrote with his wife, Tricia Cooke. Coen and Cooke will produce the film with Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.

According to THR, “sources indicate that the untitled feature is a lesbian road trip project that Coen and Cooke initially wrote in the mid-2000s.” Allison Anders was slated to direct the project at one point before she ultimately left the project. An earlier version of the script followed “a party girl who takes a trip from Philadelphia to Miami with her buttoned-up friend. Along the way, they cruise the bars and encounter, among other obstacles, a severed head in a hatbox, a bitter ex-girlfriend, a mystery briefcase, and an evil senator.” However, THR’s report indicates that the script has evolved since its initial inception.

Ethan Coen at Rome Film Fest 2019.

The Coen brothers are two of the most successful directors in the last four decades. Their professional career began in 1984 with Blood Simple, and they went on to make several films together including Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country For Old Men, a remake of True Grit, and Inside Llewyn Davis. Collectively, they have won four Academy Awards. Their last film together was The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which was released on Netfilx in 2018.

Ethan Coen’s new film is expected to begin production this summer.

Editors' Recommendations

How to create folders and move files in Google Drive

iPhone screen showing a folder with all of the Google apps.

Fortnite brings back building, raises $144M for Ukraine

fortnite brings back building chp 3 s 2

Save $450 on this powerful Dell gaming laptop today

Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $370 price cut

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

Halo Infinite’s next season will add two new maps

A spartan holds a ravager in Halo Infinite.

How to make a graph or chart in Google Sheets

how to make a graph in google sheets macbook user

The best Xbox One controllers for 2022

Someone holding an Xbox One controller.

Creative’s Outlier Pro ANC earbuds have massive battery life

Man wearing Creative Outlier Pro ANC earbuds.

Samsung S95B OLED first look: Brilliant potential

Samsung S95B OLED TV with green reptile image on-screen.

New AMD GPUs pictured, but there is some bad news

Three upcoming AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Kirby gets one step closer to EGOT with Grammy win

Kirby Star Allies review

The PlayStation VR2 can’t come soon enough

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

The fight to keep the Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl scene alive

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl screenshot of Garfield fighting Spongebob.