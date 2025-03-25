Death takes no prisoners in the trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines

Death has returned with a vengeance in the trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines.

Known for its gruesome kill scenes, the Final Destination Bloodlines trailer opens with a family barbeque on a beautiful sunny day. In true Final Destination fashion, everything that can go wrong will go wrong, including a glass shard hidden in a pile of ice, a faulty trampoline, a misplaced garden tool, and a lawnmower that acts as a murder weapon.

Plagued by a violent, recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) learns that Death is coming for her family. “Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” reads the official synopsis.

The trailer reveals Death’s origins in the past, when a young woman escapes a fatal situation. However, “Death doesn’t like it when you mess with his plans.”

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Tony Todd, who died in November, reprises his role as William Bludworth.

“Only by embracing death will it pass you by,” Bludworth says in the trailer.

Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky direct Final Destination: Bloodlines, with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts is a producer and received a story credit.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the franchise and the first entry since 2011’s Final Destination 5.

Final Destination: Bloodlines opens in theaters on May 16, 2025.