3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 11-13)

Two words: chicken jockey. That phrase has swept the nation thanks to the success of A Minecraft Movie. The fantasy comedy movie shattered expectations with over $163 million domestically, the highest-grossing opening weekend for a movie based on a video game. Expect Warner Bros. to greenlight a sequel in no time.

Perhaps chicken jockey isn’t your thing. It doesn’t have to be! Perhaps you’re content with staying home this weekend and watching a movie. If that’s the case, save some money and watch a free movie on a FAST service. Start with these three movies: a charming rom-com, a Boston crime thriller, and a family comedy.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Hollywood needed to bottle up the chemistry between Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and spread it to the ineffective rom-coms that nearly ended the genre years later. Andie Anderson (Hudson) is an advice columnist looking for her next big story. Andie decides to tackle relationships head-on by proving she can get a man to date and dump her within 10 days.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Barry (McConuaghey) is a hotshot executive who bets his boss that he can make any woman fall for him within 10 days. As fate would have it, Andie and Benjamin unknowingly link up and try to execute their respective plans. Again, you can’t fake chemistry, and these two actors form a winning pair.

Stream How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days for free on Pluto TV.

The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck began his career comeback in 2007 with Gone Baby Gone. Three years later, Affleck leveled up, returned to his Boston roots, and helmed one of the best heist movies of the 21st century in The Town. Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) and his three friends, Jem Coughlin (Jeremy Renner), Gloansy MacGloan (Slaine), and Dez Elden (Owen Burke), rob banks for cash in Charleston.

During one of their heists, Jem takes a hostage, bank manager Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall), much to Doug’s dismay. Though they release her without harm, Doug checks in on Claire to find out what she knows. Going against his better judgment, Doug falls in love with Claire and starts picturing a future outside of crime. However, the local mobster (Pete Postlethwaite) doesn’t plan on letting Doug escape so easily. The Town proved Affleck had the goods behind the camera, setting the stage for his Oscar-winning moment in Argo.

Stream The Town for free on Pluto TV.

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Last week, Grown Ups was one of the recommendations. If you watched the Adam Sandler comedy, you might as well continue down this road and watch the sequel, Grown Ups 2. Three years after the events of the first movie, Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be closer to his friends: Eric Lamonsoff (Kevin James), Kurt McKenzie (Chris Rock), and Marcus Higgins (David Spade).

Between raising children and facing their own mortality, these four middle-aged friends all realize that they can’t outrun their problems, no matter how many jokes they make or beers they drink. Grown Ups 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s Sandler and Co. riffing on each other for our entertainment. Sounds good to us.

Stream Grown Ups 2 for free on Tubi.