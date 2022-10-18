 Skip to main content
Heardle today, October 18: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 18? Would you like some help?

Hopefully, you have gotten accustomed to Heardle by now. Try to work out the answer in three guesses or less. If you look at our clues, then making three guesses is more than possible!

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Tuesday, October 18

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2019.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of synth-pop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter W.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Tuesday, October 18

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Video)

