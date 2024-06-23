 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

House of the Dragon’s latest episode reveals the series’ biggest problem

By
Alicent and Criston face each other in House of the Dragon season 2.
Ollie Upton / HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2.

The second episode of House of the Dragon season 2 begins, as it should, in chaos. As the news of Prince Jaehaerys’ murder spreads throughout the Red Keep of King’s Landing, bed maidens and castle workers are detained, all while Jaehaerys’ father, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), rages over his son’s death, and members of his Small Council — namely, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) — brainstorm over how to respond to the tragic event. The Hightowers, as cunning as ever, decide to use Jaehaerys’ assassination to their political advantage by parading the boy’s dead body through the streets as part of a funeral procession and denouncing his murder as an act of wanton cruelty on the part of Aegon’s rival, Rhaenyra (Emmy D’Arcy).

Recommended Videos

Jaehaerys’ death naturally hangs heavy over the entirety of House of the Dragon episode 2, and director Clare Kilner repeatedly re-emphasizes the grisly nature of his murder with close-up shots of his bloodied bedsheets and the stitches that keep his severed head attached to his corpse. Despite all of that, the episode, written by Sara Hess, greatly struggles to navigate the inevitably dour mood set by the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere’s shocking conclusion. The episode, specifically, races through so many important plot twists and developments that it leaves you reeling from the emotional whiplash caused by its haphazard plotting.

There’s too much going on

Alicent sits next to Helaena in House of the Dragon season 2.
Theo Whitman / HBO

House of the Dragon‘s latest episode packs a lot into its 69-minute runtime, which — despite its length — proves to be too short. So much happens throughout the installment, including Jaehaerys’ morbid funeral, Otto’s removal as Hand of the King, Aegon’s executions of all of the Red Keep’s ratcatchers, Criston Cole’s (Fabien Frankel) confrontation with Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) and his subsequent demand that Arryk pose as his brother Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) and attempt to assassinate Rhaenyra Targaryen. That, notably, is just what happens in the episode’s King’s Landing scenes.

On top of all of those beats, the episode also makes time for a tense argument and parting of the ways between Rhaenyra and her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), over his involvement in Jaehaerys’ murder, multiple scenes between Rhaenyra and a still-captive Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), and a duel between the Cargyll twins that results in the deaths of both. Somehow, in spite of all the moments of grief and death scattered throughout the episode, it then ends with Alicent and Criston sleeping together again less than 24 hours after their affair helped pave the way for the murder of one of Alicent’s grandchildren.

The show’s real battle: plot vs. character development

Alicent stands alone in House of the Dragon season 2.
Ollie Upton / HBO

To say that the latter scene is an odd one for the episode to end on would be an understatement. It is, for starters, extremely jarring to jump from the brutal back-to-back deaths of Arryk and Erryk Cargyll to more increasingly callous and emotionally cold moments between Alicent, Otto, and Criston. Even more importantly, Alicent and Criston’s climactic hookup speaks to a bigger problem that House of the Dragon has faced ever since it premiered, and which is suffocatingly apparent throughout the show’s most recent installment. The series, quite simply, continues to have a hard time juggling the emotional needs of its many characters with the necessary advancements of its plot.

The new episode rushes through so many confrontations, deaths, and political twists that it doesn’t give itself any room to explore the emotions its biggest moments would inevitably provoke. No one outside of Aegon and Jaehaerys’ mother, Helaena (Phia Saban), reacts at all normally to the boy’s midnight decapitation. Alicent, Otto, and Criston, in particular, treat the event with a level of disregard that isn’t just appalling but which defies logic. To be clear, House of the Dragon‘s characters can absolutely be villainous, but the show has to be careful not to lean so hard into their shared selfishness that they become one-note.

The series’ latest chapter jams so much violent, brutal trauma into its runtime that it’s impossible to accept even two characters as self-involved as Alicent and Criston immediately moving past Jaehaerys’ horrifying murder and jumping right back into bed together. It’s a storytelling decision that threatens to completely negate the initial weight of Jaehaerys’ death.

Is House of the Dragon repeating Game of Thrones’ biggest mistake?

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max

For most of its eight-season run, Game of Thrones managed to keep its overarching story moving forward without ever leaving its characters and their needs by the wayside. That, of course, changed in the show’s final two seasons when it began to prioritize its plot over its characters, but Thrones would not have gained the following that it did if it had always fallen victim to that mistake. Up to this point, House of the Dragon has never taken its audience’s intelligence for granted as much as Thrones‘ last 13 episodes did.

The show has, however, consistently struggled to bring its plot-heavy source material (a fictionalized history of the Targaryen dynasty titled Fire & Blood) to the screen. That’s a problem it will have to address sooner rather than later if it wants to stop causing the same kinds of intense emotional whiplash that it does throughout its newest episode, especially given that the seeds have already been planted for its cast to grow even larger this season and next.

New episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere Sunday nights on Max and HBO.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ ending, explained
Simon, Doric, Edgin, and Holga stand in an arena in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows Edgin (Chris Pine) and his fearsome companion, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), as they set out to rob a former compatriot named Forge (Hugh Grant) after discovering that he'd betrayed them 2 years prior. In doing so, Edgin and Holga hope to win back the trust and affection of the former's daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman), who Grant’s Forge has slowly but surely turned against her father with his lies. To pull their plan off, though, Edgin and Holga must team up with Simon (Justice Smith), an insecure sorcerer; Doric (Sophia Lillis), a shape-shifting druid rebel; and Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page), a compassionate and immortal paladin.

While the group faces more than their fair share of obstacles over the course of their journey, they eventually make it back to Forge’s castle and into the very vault where his riches are stored. Unfortunately for them, it turns out that Forge was anticipating their infiltration all along. After capturing the group, he allows his necromancy-obsessed, red wizard companion, Sofina (Daisy Head), to send them into the same arena games they were hoping to sabotage. The group, thankfully, manage to make it out of the games alive.
What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?
They subsequently ambush Forge at a nearby harbor and proceed to sail away in his ship with not only all of his treasure but also Kira. Onboard the ship, Edgin tells Kira about his plan to use a “Tablet of Reawakening” to bring back her deceased mother (and his former wife), Zia (Georgia Landers). Before they get the chance to live happily ever after, though, Edgin and co. discover Sofina’s plan to unleash a cloud of magic that turns all who are exposed to it into mindless, undying zombies. If she succeeds in doing so, Sofina will greatly further the work of her necromantic mentor and leader, Szass Tam.

Read more
5 questions we have after The Last of Us episode 8
Ellie holds a rifle in The Last of Us Episode 8.

In its eighth episode, HBO’s The Last of Us adapts one of the darkest chapters of the 2013 video game that inspired it. Picking up an unspecified amount of time after the events of the series’ seventh installment, The Last of Us episode 8, titled When We Are in Need, follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she fights to survive a series of interactions with a priest-like madman named David (Scott Shepherd).

David is, just as he is in the original Last of Us, the predatory leader of a group of post-apocalyptic cannibals. Ellie’s scenes with him rank firmly as some of the most unnerving and psychologically disturbing that The Last of Us has delivered up to this point. His right-hand man, James, is also, notably, played by Troy Baker, the actor who portrayed Joel in the original Last of Us games.

Read more
5 questions we have after The Last of Us episode 7
Ellie reads a book to Riley in The Last of Us Episode 7.

The Last of Us episode 7 catches up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she tries to take care of a dangerously injured Joel (Pedro Pascal). When the episode, titled Left Behind, begins, Ellie and Joel have hunkered down in the basement of an abandoned house. Joel isn’t nearly as concerned for himself as he is for Ellie, though. He orders her to leave him behind and travel back to the Wyoming compound his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), now calls home.

Moments later, Left Behind cuts back to months earlier, when Ellie was still a FEDRA trainee in Boston. The flashback episode then follows Ellie and her best friend, Riley (Storm Reid), as they share an unforgettable night in an abandoned Boston mall. In the episode’s closing moments, viewers witness the infected attack that not only brought Ellie and Riley’s night to a tragic end, but also resulted in Ellie discovering her immunity to The Last of Us’ fictional Cordyceps virus.

Read more