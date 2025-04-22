The ’90s are alive thanks to the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER - Official Trailer (HD)

The deadly hook from the ’90s has made its way to 2025 in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sony released the first trailer of the sequel reboot to 1997’s teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer. The 2025 movie features a similar premise to the original, as five friends attempt to cover up their accidental involvement in a deadly crash. The friends make a pact to bury what happened on that fateful night and remain silent. One year later, someone knows what happened that night and seeks revenge in the deadliest of manners.

With a hook-wielding killer on the loose, the group turns to two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise their roles of Julie James and Ray Bronson, the two teens who survived the Fisherman killer.

“You need to handle this,” Bronson explains to the authorities at a town meeting. “This isn’t the first time there’s been violence like this in Southport.”

As Julie tells one of the five, survival starts with one question: What did you do last summer?

I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay he co-wrote with Leah McKendrick and Sam Lansky. Robinson is best known for directing Netflix’s Do Revenge and co-writing Thor: Love and Thunder. Neal H. Moritz, who produced the first slasher, returns as a producer.

Fresh off the success of 1996’s Scream, Kevin Williamson penned the screenplay to 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name. The film starred Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. It grossed over $125 million on a $17 million budget.

I Know What You Did Last Summer spawned the sequel, 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and one direct-to-video standalone sequel, 2006’s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sony will release I Know What You Did Last Summer in theaters on July 18.