Season 2 of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ will feature more episodes than the first season

Why it matters to you Fans of HBO's Insecure will get even more of the Issa Rae series in season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes instead of eight.

If you are still searching for closure after the ending of season 1 of the HBO series Insecure, you will not get it here. But you can get a glimpse into the new season. Insecure co-creator and lead actress Issa Rae released a teaser trailer for season 2 on Twitter on Wednesday.

The teaser trailer will surely agonize die-hard fans still reeling after season one’s emotional finale. At the end of last season, the relationship between Rae’s character, Issa, and her boyfriend, Lawrence, played by Jay Ellis, seemed to be over. In the teaser trailer, the two can be seen on a couch with a pillow in between them that reads “hella confused.”

Initially, season 2 was reported to consist of eight episodes, just like season one. But IMDB has listed acting credits for 10 episodes. Interestingly, Issa’s former love interest, Lawrence, is only credited with appearing in one episode in the new season — and not until episode 4. The first two episodes of the new season are entitled Hella Great and Hella Questions, respectively. With names like that, it may be safe to say we are in for an emotional roller coaster to start the new season.

When you watch the new season, it may not look the same as last season, thanks to all the new faces. Bosch‘s Spencer Garret appears as John Merril in six episodes this season, including the season premiere. Sarunas J. Jackson is another newcomer to the show. He’ll play the role of Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña in six episodes. Jackson may be best known for his voice-over work on NBA 2K as Frequency Vibrations, the player character in NBA 2K16’s MyCAREER mode.

Insecure may have inspired a lot of relationship tweets last fall, but it was not a ratings hit. Season 1 averaged roughly 413,000 viewers per episode — and only one episode from its first season topped 500,000 viewers. Even without a Silicon Valley audience size, Rae still garnered a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy series.

Insecure returns to HBO at 10:30 p.m. ET on July 23.