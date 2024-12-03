 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Watch the first 8 minutes of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

By
A female warrior rides on the back of a horse.
New Line Cinema

New Line Cinema has released the first eight minutes of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the upcoming anime fantasy film.

The new footage starts with the quote, “It is not easy to hold on to hope when an ill wind blows.” Set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim teases the impending showdown between Rohan and the Dunlendings. Rohan is led by the fierce King Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox). Meanwhile, the Dunlendings follow Wulf (Luke Pasqualino), who looks to avenge the death of his father at the hands of Helm. Héra (Gaia Wise), Helm’s daughter, is the one who must defend the people of Rohan and lead them in one final stand at Hornburg, the fortress that will eventually become Helm’s Deep.

Recommended Videos

Miranda Otto voices Éowyn, the film’s narrator and future shieldmaiden of Rohan. Otto played Éowyn in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. The rest of the voice cast includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is directed by Kenji Kamiyama from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. Philippa Boyens, who won a screenwriting Oscar for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, is a producer and contributed to the story of The War of the Rohirrim along with Addiss and Matthews.

Related

Jackson, the visionary behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, is listed as an executive producer along with his creative partner and wife, Fran Walsh.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opens in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Sophie Turner in talks to play Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider series
An animated figure points a gun on the left and a woman clasps her hands on the right.

The Queen in the North is ready for her next adventure. According to Deadline, Sophie Turner is in talks to play Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Amazon's upcoming adventure series from Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Tomb Raider has received a series order and will stream on Prime Video.

Turner and Lucy Boynton tested for the role of Lara Croft last month, with the former now in negotiations to headline the series. Mackenzie Davis and Emma Mackey also made the short list to play Croft.

Read more
Netflix’s Back in Action teaser trailer: Cameron Diaz teams with Jamie Foxx for first movie in 10 years
Cameron Diaz holds a phone while standing next to Jamie Foxx.

For her first film since 2014, Cameron Diaz is teaming with Jamie Foxx to play spies in Back Action, an upcoming action comedy from Netflix.

After working for the CIA as spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) leave espionage behind to start a family. Years later, the couple returns to the field after their cover is blown. "For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again," Emily tells Matt in the teaser trailer. Rediscovering their elite combat skills is easy. Explaining their previous life to their two kids (McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson) is challenging.

Read more
Tom Cruise risks it all to save the world in Mission: Impossible 8 teaser trailer
Tom Cruise stares with a concerned look on his face.

Tom Cruise must save the world one last time in the teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, now officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. 

For Ethan Hunt (Cruise), every action and decision he's ever made has led to this moment. At the end of Dead Reckoning, Ethan manages to steal the cruciform key to the Entity before escaping the train. With the key in his possession, Ethan and his team must find the Sevastopol, the sunken Russian submarine that hosts the Entity, and destroy the all-powerful AI before it gets into the wrong hands.

Read more