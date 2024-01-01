 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun embark on a sci-fi adventure in Love Me trailer

By
A woman and a man stare at each other while on a bed in Love Me.
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun learn about connection and transformation in the trailer for Love Me.

In the not-too-distant future, humanity has gone extinct. A buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) begin communicating and slowly discover the meaning of life. The two objects begin crafting their own world, using the internet’s resources as a guide. The movie uses live-action, animatronics, and classic animation to depict this sci-fi love story that explores what it feels like to be alive.

Recommended Videos

“We’re becoming who we are,” Yeun’s character says in the trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQHCPp1c8

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Love Me is the first feature from Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero, who wrote and directed the film. Producers include Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, Kevin Rowe, Luca Borghese, and Ben Howe.

Related

Love Me premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The Zucheros won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize and the prize of $25,000. The award goes to an “outstanding title focusing on science or technology as a theme, or depicting a scientist, engineer, or mathematician as a major character.”

Previous recipients of the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize include Kogonada’s After Yang, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Kyle Patrick Alvarez and Tim Talbott’s The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Jake Schreier and Christopher D. Ford’s Robot & Frank.

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures will co-release Love Me.

“We are excited to have Bleecker Street on board as the newest member of our passionate Love Me team to bring the film to audiences and theaters nationwide,” Sam and Andy Zuchero said about the Bleecker Street addition. “Love Me was a collaborative effort from an incredible team of artists and storytellers from Kristen, Steven, ShivHans, 2AM, and AGX.”

Love Me opens in theaters on January 31, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Jackpot! trailer: John Cena guards Awkwafina in deadly lottery adventure
A woman with a bloody nose sits in the front seat of a car and looks at a man driving.

A winning lottery ticket can change your life. However, the prize can also kill you in the first trailer for Jackpot!, Paul Feig's new action comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena.

2030 Los Angeles. Katie Kim (Awkwafina) has returned to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. During an audition, Katie wins a multi-billion-dollar jackpot. This should be a life-changing moment for Katie. Instead, it becomes a nightmare. Katie learns that anyone with a losing ticket that kills her before sundown can claim the prize.

Read more
Fly Me to the Moon final trailer previews a fake moon landing
Scarlett Johansson stands next to Channing Tatum on a deck.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum must work together to stage a fake moon landing in the final Fly Me to the Moon trailer.

In the 1960s Space Race, the United States and the Soviet Union were heated rivals as each nation raced to reach the moon. While preparing to launch the Apollo 11 mission, NASA recruits Kelly Jones (Johansson) to become their marketing specialist. With the entire world watching the mission, NASA needs a backup plan in case things go wrong. Although Apollo 11 launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) opposes the idea, he reluctantly agrees to film a fake moon landing with Kelly, which sparks a potential relationship between the two.

Read more
Nicole Kidman falls in love with Zac Efron in A Family Affair trailer
A girl puts an ice pack on her eye as a woman and man sit next to her in "A Family Affair."

What happens when your mother and boss fall in love? That's the scenario Zara Ford (Joey King) faces in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming summer movie A Family Affair.

Zara loves her single mother, Brooke Hardwood (Nicole Kidman). Conversely, Zara hates her self-absorbed celebrity boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron). One day, Zara walks in on Brooke and Chris hooking up in the bedroom, causing her to scream and spin directly into the wall. Despite Zara's objections, Brooke and Chris continue their romantic encounters, complicating their relationship with Zara.

Read more