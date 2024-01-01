Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun embark on a sci-fi adventure in Love Me trailer

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun learn about connection and transformation in the trailer for Love Me.

In the not-too-distant future, humanity has gone extinct. A buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) begin communicating and slowly discover the meaning of life. The two objects begin crafting their own world, using the internet’s resources as a guide. The movie uses live-action, animatronics, and classic animation to depict this sci-fi love story that explores what it feels like to be alive.

“We’re becoming who we are,” Yeun’s character says in the trailer.

Love Me is the first feature from Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero, who wrote and directed the film. Producers include Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, Kevin Rowe, Luca Borghese, and Ben Howe.

Love Me premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The Zucheros won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize and the prize of $25,000. The award goes to an “outstanding title focusing on science or technology as a theme, or depicting a scientist, engineer, or mathematician as a major character.”

Previous recipients of the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize include Kogonada’s After Yang, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Kyle Patrick Alvarez and Tim Talbott’s The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Jake Schreier and Christopher D. Ford’s Robot & Frank.

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures will co-release Love Me.

“We are excited to have Bleecker Street on board as the newest member of our passionate Love Me team to bring the film to audiences and theaters nationwide,” Sam and Andy Zuchero said about the Bleecker Street addition. “Love Me was a collaborative effort from an incredible team of artists and storytellers from Kristen, Steven, ShivHans, 2AM, and AGX.”

Love Me opens in theaters on January 31, 2025.