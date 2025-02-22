 Skip to main content
Lupin’s Omar Sy will star in Netflix’s Extraction series

The action movie Extraction and its sequel, Extraction 2, both did extremely well for Netflix when they were released in 2020 and 2023, respectively. While there’s currently no word about whether Chris Hemsworth will come back for a third Extraction film, Netflix is keeping the franchise alive by developing an Extraction series featuring Omar Sy in the lead.

As reported by Variety, Extraction will maintain continuity with the two films that came before it. The franchise is based upon Ciudad, a graphic novel by writer and artist Ande Parks. Sy hasn’t appeared in either of the two Extraction movies, so he will presumably be playing a new character for the show.

Sy is already the leading actor in Netflix’s Lupin, which will return with new episodes at some point in the future. His previous credits include X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, The Killer, and Chocolat.

Glen Mazzara, the former showrunner of The Walking Dead, will be the writer and showrunner for Extraction. Mazzara will also executive produce the series alongside Anthony Russo and Joe Russo through their AGBO production outlet. Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi are also slated to be executive producers, as is Sam Hargrave, the director of the two Extraction movies.

“Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe,” said Netflix’s Peter Friedlander in a statement. “With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise.”

Netflix hasn’t yet set a release date for the Extraction series, or revealed when it will be filmed.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
