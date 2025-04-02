 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel: David Fincher to direct, Brad Pitt to star

By
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

No, this is not an April Fools’ Day joke. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is getting a sequel.

According to The Playlist, David Fincher and Brad Pitt are teaming up for a sequel to Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Fincher will direct, while Pitt will reprise his Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth.

Here’s the kicker: Quentin Tarantino will pen the screenplay to the sequel.

Related

The sequel is set up at Netflix, where Fincher has an exclusive movie deal. Netflix reportedly paid $20 million for Tarantino’s script. The project is being fast-tracked and could shoot this summer in California.

Will any of Pitt’s castmates from Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood join him for the sequel? According to The InSneider, Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to return as Rick Dalton. It’s unknown if DiCaprio’s return will be a cameo or a substantial role. Margot Robbie is also considering a return as Sharon Tate.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in a golf cart in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures / Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

2019’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood became a critical hit and garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning two: Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. The movie also became a financial success for Sony, grossing over $392 million worldwide.

Speaking of Sony, how can a Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow-up live at Netflix? While Sony financed and released OUATIH, Tarantino reportedly possesses a unique deal where he has an ownership stake in the movie, including the rights to the characters. That’s likely how a Cliff Booth movie can live at Netflix.

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood will not be Tarantino’s 10th and final movie. The two-time Oscar winner was working on a script for The Movie Critic. However, Tarantino scrapped those plans and elected to work on a play instead.

Fincher and Pitt have previously worked together on three movies: Se7enFight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Bill Murray still regrets not working with one Hollywood legend in particular
Bill Murray stands and stares in Groundhog Day.

Generally speaking, Bill Murray does not seem like the kind of man who spends too much time thinking about his regrets. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, though, Murray did say that one of the biggest regrets of his career was not working with Clint Eastwood.

“A long time ago, I was watching the Clint Eastwood movies of the day like Thunderbolt and Lightfoot or whatever the hell the movies he was making then, and I thought his sidekick gets killed and he avenges, but the sidekick gets a great part, a great death scene [and] I was like ‘I got to call this guy,'" he explained after Stern asked him whether there are any roles he wished he'd gotten to play.

Read more
Jack Black says he was shaken by the reception to Minecraft movie trailer
Four people stand together in Overworld.

The Minecraft movie trailer was met with what can only be described as a mixed reception. Long-time fans of the game recognized the silliness, as did those familiar with director Jared Hess' previous work ("Napoleon Dynamine" and "Nacho Libre," anyone?) Newcomers unfamiliar with the style and tone found the trailer to be much less appealing, and in some cases, unsettling.

That's understandable enough. Even diehard fans can admit the uncanny-valley-esque nature of the animals and the Villagers could be somewhat creepy — but the public reception left the stars rattled. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Jack Black said he didn't expect the negative response. "I mean, I was surprised, because I loved the trailer. I was like, "Oh, this is going to go over great. And you know, there's always so many people that are sensitive to everything you put out there."

Read more
Black Mirror season 7 trailer, cast, episode details revealed
A group of people stand around a control board on a spaceship.

Black Mirror season 7 is coming soon.
Before Charlie Brooker's episodes strike fear and uncertainty, Netflix has revealed key details about each episode, including the titles, cast, and synopsis. These details were paired with a new trailer that previews each episode.
The highlight of the trailer is USS Callister: Into Infinity, the sequel to season 4's Emmy-winning episode USS Callister. Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles from USS Callister for the sequel.  Another season 7 episode, Paything, is a callback to Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive movie.

View the season 7 details below.
Black Mirror season 7: Episode details

Read more