Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel: David Fincher to direct, Brad Pitt to star

No, this is not an April Fools’ Day joke. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is getting a sequel.

According to The Playlist, David Fincher and Brad Pitt are teaming up for a sequel to Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Fincher will direct, while Pitt will reprise his Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth.

Here’s the kicker: Quentin Tarantino will pen the screenplay to the sequel.

The sequel is set up at Netflix, where Fincher has an exclusive movie deal. Netflix reportedly paid $20 million for Tarantino’s script. The project is being fast-tracked and could shoot this summer in California.

Will any of Pitt’s castmates from Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood join him for the sequel? According to The InSneider, Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to return as Rick Dalton. It’s unknown if DiCaprio’s return will be a cameo or a substantial role. Margot Robbie is also considering a return as Sharon Tate.

2019’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood became a critical hit and garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning two: Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. The movie also became a financial success for Sony, grossing over $392 million worldwide.

Speaking of Sony, how can a Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow-up live at Netflix? While Sony financed and released OUATIH, Tarantino reportedly possesses a unique deal where he has an ownership stake in the movie, including the rights to the characters. That’s likely how a Cliff Booth movie can live at Netflix.

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood will not be Tarantino’s 10th and final movie. The two-time Oscar winner was working on a script for The Movie Critic. However, Tarantino scrapped those plans and elected to work on a play instead.

Fincher and Pitt have previously worked together on three movies: Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.