Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer: The gang goes to Hollywood

Your favorite podcasting trio is heading to Hollywood in the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) leave New York City behind for Los Angeles to oversee the film adaptation of their podcast. The trio come face-to-face with their onscreen counterparts: Eugene Levy as Charles, Zach Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel.

While the film ramps up production, the podcasting trio still have to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ friend and former stunt double who died at the end of season 3. Who killed Sazz? As the trio begin their investigation in the trailer, they realize that Charles, not Sazz, may have been the real target. Things become contentious when the acting trio believes they can crack the case without the podcasters’ help.

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu

Returning to the season 4 cast are Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, and Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building is known for recruiting noteworthy guest stars to appear each season. Besides Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria, season 4’s guest stars include Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman. Premiering in August 2021, the Hulu dramedy has received critical acclaim for its first three seasons. Only Murders in the Building has garnered numerous Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Martin, Short, and Gomez.

Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27, 2024, on Hulu. New episodes will be released every Tuesday.