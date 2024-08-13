 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer: The gang goes to Hollywood

By
Two men and a woman stand out the roof of a car and eat.
Hulu

Your favorite podcasting trio is heading to Hollywood in the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) leave New York City behind for Los Angeles to oversee the film adaptation of their podcast. The trio come face-to-face with their onscreen counterparts: Eugene Levy as Charles, Zach Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel.

Recommended Videos

While the film ramps up production, the podcasting trio still have to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ friend and former stunt double who died at the end of season 3. Who killed Sazz? As the trio begin their investigation in the trailer, they realize that Charles, not Sazz, may have been the real target. Things become contentious when the acting trio believes they can crack the case without the podcasters’ help.

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu

Returning to the season 4 cast are Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, and Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building is known for recruiting noteworthy guest stars to appear each season. Besides Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria, season 4’s guest stars include Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman. Premiering in August 2021, the Hulu dramedy has received critical acclaim for its first three seasons. Only Murders in the Building has garnered numerous Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Martin, Short, and Gomez.

Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27, 2024, on Hulu. New episodes will be released every Tuesday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Joseph Gordon-Levitt stages a murder for money in Greedy People trailer
Two cops sit down in chairs and hold coffee mugs.

Nothing happens in Providence, South Carolina, until a murder sends shockwaves throughout the town in the trailer for Greedy People, an upcoming crime comedy from Lionsgate.

Veteran cop Terry (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has one piece of advice for his rookie partner Will (Himesh Patel): "Don't kill anybody unless you have to." Naturally, Will ignores Terry's guidance and accidentally kills a woman. After berating Will, Terry discovers $1 million in cash at the crime scene. The thought of becoming rich is too much to pass up, so Will and Terry steal the money and stage the crime scene to look like murder. The cops then plan to pin the crime on someone else.

Read more
Bagman trailer pits Sam Claflin against an evil creature
A man looks scared as he speaks while sitting next to his wife.

"No matter where you try to run and hide, he always knows where to find you," Sam Claflin says in Lionsgate's chilling trailer for Bagman.

The titular Bagman is an evil creature that snatches children, stuffs them into his bag, and eats them. The Bagman allegedly prefers to prey on "nice" children by luring them into his cave with toys and feeding off their fear and anxiety. Once the Bagman secures a child in his bag, they are never to be seen again.

Read more
Middle-earth unites against Sauron in The Rings of Power season 2 trailer
A blonde woman holds a ring and stares at it.

The battle for Middle-earth intensifies in the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. The footage debuted during a Rings of Power panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

In the trailer, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) takes on the appearance of Annatar, a.k.a. "The Lord of Gifts, "as he tries to manipulate Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the elf who forged the three rings of power in season 1.

Read more