Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 5

By
A woman stands between two men as they stand and look.
Eric McCandless / Disney

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for season 5 at Hulu. The fifth season will consist of 10 episodes. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short announced the news in a video posted to the show’s official Instagram.

“We are so happy to be coming back for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building,” Martin said in the announcement.

The season 5 renewal comes a week after the season 4 premiere. In the fourth season, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) head to Hollywood to oversee the film adaptation of their podcast. The trio are confronted by the actors who will play them in the film, including Eugene Levy as Charles, Zach Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel.

The Hollywood trip is a necessary distraction from the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) in the season 3 finale. The trio determines that Charles, not Sazz, might have been the target.

Season 4’s returning cast includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams, Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. Like previous installments, Only Murders in the Building season 4 recruited a noteworthy list of guest stars, including Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

Since debuting in August 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for 49 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Gomez, and Outstanding Lead Actor for Martin and Short.

Two episodes in season 4 have already premiered on Hulu. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale airing on October 8, 2024.

