 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

5 great Oscar-winning movies to stream on Peacock

By
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.
Focus Features

The first few months of every year are a great time to catch up on Oscar-nominated films before the Academy Awards. But while you’re scrambling to see all the new movies, why not make some time for past winners, too? While there have certainly been some bad Oscar winners in the past, the Academy is fairly consistent with awarding the best movies.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, you don’t have access to as many Oscar winners as some other platforms, but there are still options (and some 2025 Oscar hopefuls). To help you zero in on something worth your time, we’ve highlighted five great Oscar-winning movies to stream on Peacock to watch now.

Recommended Videos

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice
71%
pg-13
92m
Genre
Fantasy, Comedy
Stars
Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder
Directed by
Tim Burton
Watch on Peacock

Winner of the 1989 Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hair Styling, Beetlejuice got a sequel 35 years later in 2024. While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice might not earn much Oscar love, the original is well worth a watch, especially given how similar the cast is, even more than three decades later.

Sure, the special effects don’t stand up nearly as well, but it’s impressive how well the new movie paid homage to its predecessor and the seamless return that Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara make into their now older characters. In the original, a newly dead couple calls in the demon exorcist Beetlejuice to scare off a family that wants to buy their home, only to find the decision has disastrous consequences.

Related

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Promising Young Woman
72%
r
113m
Genre
Thriller, Crime, Drama
Stars
Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie
Directed by
Emerald Fennell
Watch on Peacock

Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell won Best Original Screenplay, and Carey Mulligan earned a Best Actress nomination for Promising Young Woman, a dark examination of potential derailed. Everybody said Cassie (Mulligan) was such a promising young woman until one mysterious night, she seemed directionless and unmotivated.

Nonetheless, she’s still bright, cunning, and leading a vindictive secret double life by night. But when she finally gets the chance to right the wrongs of the past, thanks to an unexpected encounter, she gets to work on a plan.

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black
72%
pg-13
98m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction
Stars
Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino
Directed by
Barry Sonnenfeld
Watch on Peacock

Yes, believe it or not, Men in Black is an Oscar-winning film. Another Best Makeup winner, MIB was also nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Music, but it was probably the massive box office return that turned it into a franchise with four blockbusters spanning more than 20 years. In the original (and by far best) movie, K (Tommy Lee Jones) is a veteran of Men in Black, an agency so secretive that almost nobody in the government knows it exists.

After the departure of his partner, K recruits an unconventional New York cop, J (Will Smith), to the agency, choosing him as his partner over Green Berets, Army Rangers, and Navy SEALs. Now, the odd couple must learn how to work together to stop an alien conspiracy to wreak havoc on the Earth.

Shrek (2001)

Shrek
84%
pg
90m
Genre
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
Stars
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
Directed by
Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
Watch on Peacock

A runaway Best Animated Feature winner, Shrek has grown into one of DreamWorks Animation’s biggest franchises. The first movie is a true classic. In the Kingdom of Far Far Away, Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) seeks to rid his domain of fairy tale creatures, banishing them to a swamp. Unfortunately, the swamp’s already occupied by an ogre called Shrek (Mike Myers).

To get the creatures off his land, Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad: If he can retrieve the lovely Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from the clutches of a fire-breathing dragon to be Farquaad’s wife, Farquaad will move the creatures. With the help of a talking donkey (Eddie Murphy), Shrek gets to work.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street
75%
r
180m
Genre
Crime, Drama, Comedy
Stars
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie
Directed by
Martin Scorsese
Watch on Peacock

Finally, we’re bending the rules just a bit for the last entry because it was quite surprising that The Wolf of Wall Street didn’t earn a win in any of the five categories in which it was nominated. Leonardo DiCaprio delivers possibly his best performance ever as Jordan Belfort, a New York stockbroker who got rich on penny stocks and made a fortune defrauding investors.

Belfort did this while partying beyond the limits of imagination and refusing to cooperate with a securities fraud investigation into Wall Street. Martin Scorsese let all the actors in this one, from DiCaprio and Jonah Hill to a debuting Margot Robbie, just go completely bonkers, and it shows in the movie. It’s not unreasonable to suggest that DiCaprio finally got his Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant because he was so egregiously snubbed for Wolf.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Nick Perry
Nick Perry
Nick Perry is a freelance writer who bounced from Hollywood to Silicon Beach to pajama pants. His work has been featured on…
This great Oscar-winning war movie is finally on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
3 reasons to watch the deer hunter on netflix 1

In addition to recent hits like Rebel Ridge and Damsel, Netflix is now streaming a must-see classic with 1978's The Deer Hunter. Directed by Michael Cimino (Heaven's Gate), this epic film follows Michael, Nick, and Steven, three steelworker pals from Pennsylvania whose lives forever change after fighting in the Vietnam War. Released at a time when Hollywood rarely made films about the Vietnam War, The Deer Hunter received nine Oscar nominations and won five Academy Awards, including those for Best Picture and Best Director, becoming one of the most beloved and hotly discussed war films in cinema history.
The Deer Hunter remains controversial for the infamous "Russian Roulette" scene and depiction of the Vietnamese people. Despite this, Cimino's revolutionary picture continues to be a powerful piece of anti-war cinema and an essential watch for film lovers. For those wondering what they should watch on their next movie night, here are three reasons they should pick The Deer Hunter.

It has a great all-star cast

Read more
5 underrated Oscar-winning movies you should check out
Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari.

The Oscars are the pinnacle of achievement and recognition in Hollywood. In almost two dozen categories, various crafts guilds, like art directors, makeup stylists, writers, directors, and actors, vote for excellence in their profession. Millions of people tune in every February or March to watch such pomp and circumstance take place.

As a result, audiences typically have watched, or at least know of, the movies that have won Oscars. Yet there are a few that, despite achieving the highest award possible, are still unloved, unseen, or criminally underrated. Here are a few Academy Award-winning movies that deserve to be watched and appreciated again.
Ordinary People (1980)

Read more
5 great horror movies like The Black Phone
Ethan Hawke touches his hat in The Black Phone.

Abduction is a pretty common trope in the horror genre. Movies like The Black Phone revolves around a serial killer who kidnaps kids, but with a supernatural twist. The movie, which stars Ethan Hawke, may wind up being a great new entry in the horror canon, but for now, we're looking back at some recent movies that have something in common with The Black Phone. If you're looking for something similar to put on next, look no further.

Sinister (2012)

Read more