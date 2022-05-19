Ralph Fiennes faces retribution in trailer for The Forgiven

What is a human life worth? In the first trailer for The Forgiven, David Henninger (Ralph Fiennes) and his wife, Jo (Jessica Chastain), don’t exactly seem upset that they’ve inadvertently struck and killed a young boy with their car. In the middle of the Moroccan desert, perhaps they expected to get away with it as well. However, the new trailer for the film reveals that the boy’s father had no problem tracking them down. And he wants David to accompany him back to his village for the boy’s burial.

While David reluctantly agrees to the request, it appears that Jo’s waning feelings for her husband are allowing her to pursue other men at the party he left behind. There is also the open question of what the boy’s father will do with David. Will he seek retribution for his son’s death? Or will David truly be forgiven for his sin against the family?

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment:

“Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, a wealthy London couple is involved in a tragic accident with a local boy. But when the couple attempts to cover up the incident, the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, setting the stage for a culture clash with life-altering repercussions for all.”

Matt Smith co-stars in the film as Richard Galloway, with Caleb Landry Jones as Dally Margolis, Saïd Taghmaoui as Anouar, Christopher Abbott as Tom Day, Ismael Kanater as Abdellah Taheri, Mourad Zaoui as Hamid, Abbey Lee as Cody, Alex Jennings as Lord Swanthorn, and Marie-Josée Croze as Isabelle Péret.

John Michael McDonagh wrote and directed the film based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel, The Forgiven. It will hit theaters on July 1.

Editors' Recommendations