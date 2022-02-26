  1. Movies & TV

STARZ is moving forward with an Outlander prequel series

By

Outlander will return to STARZ in just over a week for its sixth season, nearly two years after the fifth season finale. But if Starz has its way, the saga of Outlander is going to be getting much bigger. Variety is reporting that Starz is developing an Outlander prequel series. And according to this story, Matthew B. Roberts, the executive producer and showrunner of Outlander, has already been hired to write and executive produce the new prequel. Variety adds that “a writers’ room is currently being assembled with an eye to begin work in the coming weeks.”

Novelist Diana Gabaldon created the franchise in 1991 with the debut of her book Outlander. The story introduced readers to a World War II nurse named Claire Randall who mysteriously finds herself transported back to 1743 in the Scottish Highlands. After Claire’s arrival, she is taken in by the MacKenzie clan as a healer and encounters Jamie Fraser, the man who becomes her only true ally in this time period. Claire and Jamie’s romance and eventual marriage are the backbone of the franchise, even when they are separated by centuries. So far, Gabaldon has released nine novels in the series.

Gabaldon has previously written an Outlander prequel novella called Virgins, which focused on young Jamie and Ian Murray years before they met Claire. However, Variety states that the prequel TV series may be entirely separate from that story.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander.

Because of the show’s time travel conceit via the the standing stones, the series has already confirmed that Claire isn’t the first person to use them to travel into the past. Potentially, the prequel could even intertwine with the original series via the standing stones, if they share any characters in common.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan headline the series as Claire Beauchamp Fraser and Jamie MacKenzie Fraser, respectively. The series also features Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, and John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray.

Outlander season 6 will premiere on Sunday, March 6. It will be the shortest season to date at only eight episodes. Fortunately, the series has already been renewed for a seventh season with 16 episodes.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The Igloohome Smart Padlock being used to secure a gate.

World’s most powerful solar telescope begins science operations

Inouye Solar Telescope with closed aperture near Haleakalā summit, Maui, HI.

The best smart light switches for 2022

A person using a smart light switch.

This exoplanet has two suns – just like Tatooine

Artist's impression of Kepler-16b, the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars - what's called a circumbinary planet. The planet, which can be seen in the foreground, was discovered by NASA's Kepler mission.

The Interplanetary File System: How you’ll store files in the future

Cloud storage for downloading an isometric. A digital service or application with data transmission. Network computing technologies. Futuristic Server. Digital space. Data storage. Vector illustration.

NASA considers bird-like drones to explore Venus’s atmosphere

Graphic depiction of BREEZE- Bioinspired Ray for Extreme Environments and Zonal Exploration.

NASA’s Roman telescope could spot Earth-like planets

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

How to benchmark your graphics card

AMD RX 6600 XT on top of other graphics cards.

Horizon Forbidden West takes big-tech billionaires to task

A Zenith stands against the sky in Horizon Forbidden West.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) hands-on review: Far from perfect

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 on a background with multiple shades of blue.

How The Afterparty tackles multiple film genres in a fun way

The main characters in the house looking forward in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty.

Every game verified for the Steam Deck

Two players using Steam Decks to play Stardew Valley.

The best lighting for webcam streaming 2022

how to improve video call quality young woman vlogging at home