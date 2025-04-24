The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping casts Joseph Zada in the lead

Lionsgate has found the leading man of the next Hunger Games movie. Joseph Zada has been cast in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Haymitch Abernathy, the former tribute for District 12 who was played by Woody Harrelson in the four original films.

Via Entertainment Weekly, Zada is playing the younger Haymitch in a story set during the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen took part in the games. Zada’s previous roles include Invisible Boys and Total Control in his native Australia. However, he is primed for breakout roles in Netflix’s East of Eden and Prime Video’s We Were Liars, both of which are expected to be released within the next two years.

Recommended Videos

Whitney Peak has also been cast in the film as Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. She previously appeared in Hocus Pocus 2 and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” said Lionsgate co-president Erin Westerman in a statement. “Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Earlier this year, book sales for Sunrise of the Reaping broke the records set by Suzanne Collins’ previous Hunger Game novels. The novel sold 1.5 million copies in its first week. It’s the fifth book in the series, and the second prequel story.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping will open in theaters on November 20, 2026.