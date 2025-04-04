3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch right now

Table of Contents Table of Contents Over the Top (1987) The Creator (2023) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

At this point, Tubi is not just “the free streaming service with ads.” It’s much more than that due to its well-stocked library of critical and financial hits. For example, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies are available on Tubi. Not paying a cent to watch Kill Bill should be illegal, but it’s completely free with Tubi. Drive, Se7en, Platoon, and Apocalypto are several of the other high-profile selections.

One of Tubi’s best genres is action. The page includes action stars like Sylvester Stallone, whose guilty pleasure from 1987 is one of our recommendations. The other two selections are a sci-fi epic with stunning visuals and one of Tom Cruise’s better movies of the last 15 years.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Over the Top (1987)

Over the Top is aptly named because of the exaggerated premise and ridiculous plot. This is a compliment, by the way. Sylvester Stallone plays Lincoln Hawk, a truck driver who pulls in extra cash by arm wrestling. After his estranged wife, Christina (Susan Blakely), becomes ill, Lincoln must pick up his 12-year-old son, Michael (David Mendenhall), and take him on a road trip.

Michael’s mother believes it will be good for her son to bond with Hawk, who suggests driving to Las Vegas for the arm wrestling world championships. Not everyone agrees with this idea, notably Christina’s father, Jason Cutler (Robert Loggia). Jason believes Hawk should not be involved in Michael’s life and even tries to retrieve the boy. Again, this is a movie about an arm wrestler fighting for custody of his kid. Embrace the cheesiness and goofiness of the 1980s action movie.

Stream Over the Top on Tubi.

The Creator (2023)

There is a reason why Universal and Amblin recruited Gareth Edwards to direct Jurassic World Rebirth. Edwards is one of the best visual filmmakers in the sci-fi genre. Even though Lucasfilm brought in Tony Gilroy to finish Rogue One, Edwards’ visuals remain top-tier. The same can be said for The Creator, a visually mystifying sci-fi epic about humanity’s battle against AI.

A decade after the government drops a nuclear warhead over Los Angeles, ex-military agent Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) is recruited for a special mission with ties to his dead wife (Gemma Chan). Joshua must find and kill the Creator, the architect of a new weapon that could destroy humanity. When Joshua finds the weapon, he’s stunned to learn the AI is in the form of a young child, Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). With a childlike creature by his side, Joshua contemplates the true meaning of his mission while learning about the government’s nefarious plans.

Stream The Creator on Tubi.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

With Tom Cruise in the driver’s seat, be prepared for a dangerous, exhilarating, and exciting adventure. Edge of Tomorrow fits the bill. In a post-apocalyptic world, an alien race (“Mimics”) has invaded Earth and, within five years, has conquered most of Europe. The surviving countries have formed the United Defense Force (UDF) and plan to attack the mimics in France.

Major William Cage (Tom Cruise), a public affairs officer, is mistakenly thrown onto the frontlines of the mission. The Mimics massacre the humans, including Cage. Right before Cage dies, he bathes in a special Mimic’s blood that causes him to wake up the previous day. Stuck in a time loop, Cage convinces Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to train him as a soldier in hopes of defeating the aliens. However, Cage will have to die again… and again… and again to execute his master plan for victory.

Stream Edge of Tomorrow on Tubi.