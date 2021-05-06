  1. News

Blue Origin names the date for its first-ever space tourism flight

By

Blue Origin has finally announced the date for the first crewed flight of its New Shepard rocket, and one seat is available for a space tourist.

The company led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced this week that New Shepard’s first-ever crewed mission will take place on July 20, 2021.

The space tourist will be the winning bidder of an online auction that anyone can join, with the proceeds going to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which, in the company’s own words, aims to “inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] and help invent the future of life in space.”

The auction will consist of three phases. First, between May 5 and 19, interested folks can bid any amount they like to have a chance of winning the seat for the sub-orbital space trip. All bids are sealed, so no one will know how much you bid (though we think you’re going to have to go a little higher than 10 bucks to have a chance).

On May 19, the bids will be made public and participants will have to exceed the highest bid to continue in the auction.

Finally, on June 12, the bidding will conclude with a live online auction to choose Blue Origin’s first-ever space tourist.

Blue Origin’s sub-orbital space trips will last for around 10 minutes, transporting six passengers at a time to around 62 miles above the surface of Earth. The experience will offer amazing vistas through the capsule’s large windows, as well as a short period of weightlessness where those on board will be able to leave their seats and float around inside the spacecraft. It will then return to Earth and perform a parachute-assisted landing near Blue Origin’s spaceport in West Texas.

Blue Origin

This test flight by Blue Origin a couple of years ago offers a clear idea — from launch to landing — of the kind of experience the first crew is likely to enjoy.

Blue Origin has achieved 14 successful test flights of its reusable New Shepard rocket since 2015, with the company now finally ready to send its first crew on the trip of a lifetime. Assuming everything goes to plan, Blue Origin will be looking to launch a regular space tourism service possibly by the end of this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Blue Origin is about to launch ticket sales for its space tourism adventure

Blue Origin capsule

An out-of-control rocket is tumbling to Earth, but you should be OK

chinas tianwen 1 rover mission blasts off for mars china science space

NASA offers tips on what to look out for in May’s night sky

how to photograph perseid meteor shower night sky with

A 10,000-year-old conflict between two stars formed the Necklace Nebula

The interaction of two doomed stars has created this spectacular ring adorned with bright clumps of gas ­– a diamond necklace of cosmic proportions. Fittingly known as the “Necklace Nebula,” this planetary nebula is located 15,000 light-years away from Earth in the small, dim constellation of Sagitta (the Arrow).

The next major Windows 10 update is about to launch. Here’s how to get it now

microsoft surface go pro 7 deals amazon best buy fathers day sale 2020 review feature 768x479 c

Apple sold a whopping $48 billion worth of iPhones in just three months

iPhone 12 range

Check out this FPV footage of a drone zipping through the Mall of America

bowling alley drone pilot returns with another stunning effort mall of america video

NASA reveals ambitious plan for Mars helicopter’s fourth flight

Mars helicopter

The first module of a new space station has just entered Earth’s orbit

first module of a new space station enters earth orbit china

Halo Infinite will support PC crossplay and cross-progression

halo infinite will support pc cross play and progression

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a next-gen version this summer

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

Report: HBO Max is getting an ad-supported tier for $10 per month

HBO Max

The Microsoft Store just got serious about becoming a PC gamer destination

windows: xbox pc gaming