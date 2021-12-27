  1. News

A spacewalk just took place that wasn’t at the ISS

Trevor Mogg
By

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades, but did you know that in April another habitable satellite reached space?

China’s space station is currently hosting its second crew of Chinese astronauts, and on Sunday the facility saw its fourth spacewalk since deployment.

Two astronauts conduct a spacewalk at China's space station.
Mission commander Zhai Zhigang and fellow astronaut Ye Guangfu during Sunday’s spacewalk. CGTN

Two of the three Shenzhou-13 astronauts who arrived at the orbiting station in October emerged from the Tianhe core module at the weekend to install equipment on the exterior of the station, which orbits 230 miles above Earth, about 20 miles below the ISS.

Mission commander Zhai Zhigang and fellow astronaut Ye Guangfu participated in the spacewalk — or extravehicular activity (EVA) as the task is officially known — while Wang Yaping assisted from inside the station, Space.com reported.

This was Ye’s first spacewalk, and the third for Zhai. The more experienced of the two gained recognition in 2008 when he became the first Chinese citizen to conduct an EVA.

Zhai’s second spacewalk took place in November, which also saw Wang become the first Chinese woman to participate in an EVA.

Sunday’s work included raising a third panoramic camera outside Tianhe and carrying out various equipment tests, with the two astronauts returning to the interior of the station about six hours later.

China is planning to gradually expand the size of its space station and next year will launch two new modules designed for science research.

The current Shenzhou-13 mission, which is scheduled to run until April, followed the  Shenzhou-12 mission that ran from June through October and which marked China’s first astronaut mission since 2016. Two successful spacewalks took place at Tianhe during the Shenzhou-12 mission.

China has been investing heavily in its increasingly ambitious space program, with President Xi Jinping earlier stating that China’s first fully operational space station will open “new horizons” in humanity’s efforts to learn more about the cosmos.

The country’s space program has been scoring some notable successes of late, including the successful deployment of its first Mars rover, and the completion of an uncrewed moon mission that brought lunar rocks to Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Webb space telescope has launched, but trickiest bit yet to come

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protectors

The best antivirus apps for the iPhone

The best waterproof iPhone 7 cases

best waterproof iPhone 7 cases

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Here are 4 things we want to see from the next Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open on a table.

The best exercise tech to help you crush your 2022 fitness goals

Tonal Home Gum arm training.

Sonic Frontiers’ open-world pivot is exactly what the series needs

Sonic looks surprised as he stares at an open world.

Change these 5 settings on your new Windows laptop

Victus 16 by HP Laptop

Our most anticipated PlayStation 5 games of 2022

Kratos and Atreus in boat in God Of War Ragnarok.

Exercise equipment that requires a subscription to work is the opposite of smart

Tonal Fitness Smart Mirror

Hubble captures the site of an epic supernova, spotted by amateur astronomers

In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus. In 2014 the light from a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth – a sudden flare of light caused by the titanic explosion accompanying the death of a massive star.

How to mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV

iPhone screen mirroring menu.

See the best photos from the International Space Station this year

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab that took place as Crew-2 left station on Nov. 8, 2021.