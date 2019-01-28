Digital Trends
Food delivery service Doordash is now serving customers in all 50 states

AJ Dellinger
Don’t feel like braving the elements to pick up an order? Wish you could enjoy the delicious goodness of your favorite restaurants from the comfort of your own home? Well, good news for you and fellow convenience-seekers: on-demand delivery service DoorDash now delivers in all 50 states.

A recent expansion to the company’s delivery services means DoorDash is now active within the borders of ever state in the country. The latest expansion brought DoorDash to Montana (the cities of Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula), Alaska (Anchorage) and South Dakota (Sioux Falls). DoorDash also expanded its presence in North Dakota and West Virginia. According to the company, it now offers deliveries in more than 3,300 cities and reaches about 80 percent of Americans.

DoorDash has moved quickly to gain a foothold in as many markets as it can. The company has outpaced much of its competition, which has yet to reach nearly the same number of cities. GrubHub serves 1,700 cities across the United States (and has started reaching global audiences with service in London) while UberEats only reaches a few hundred American cities. UberEats does have a much larger global presence than the alternatives, at this point.

Despite hitting more cities than any of its competitors, DoorDash still trails in actual market share. GrubHub dominates with about 34 percent of the market according to Edison Trends. UberEats comes in second with 28 percent. DoorDash is third, trailing its two major competitors with just 17 percent of the overall food delivery market. DoorDash has been the fastest growing of the bunch, according to research from Edison Trends.

While DoorDash has moved quickly to reach as many people as possible, it has managed to ruffle some feathers along the way. The delivery company has been the subject of lawsuits from restaurants alleging that it offers delivery from their establishments without permission. In-N-Out Burger filed a lawsuit against DoorDash in 2015 claiming the delivery service used its logo and menu without permission. Similarly, a suburban restaurant near Chicago called Burger Antics has asked DoorDash to stop using its logo and delivering its food because the deliveries are often late and lead to complaints from customers.

