  1. News

Customs and Border Protection flies Predator drone over Minneapolis

By

A Predator drone operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection was reportedly spotted on radar flying over Minneapolis on Friday morning as protests roiled the city below following the death of George Floyd at the hands of local police officers.

The sighting of the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone, the type which has been previously used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan and Iraq in surveillance and combat missions against insurgents, was first reported by Project on Government Oversight reporter Jason Paladino. It was spotted on radar after leaving North Dakota’s Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The drone headed to Minneapolis and circled over the city at 20,000 feet, Paladino said.  As of 10:15 a.m. PT on Friday, the drone had peeled away from the city to the north, Paladino and radar tracking apps reported.

A drone using the same call sign — CBP-104 — has been reported in flight logs from Customs and Border Protection, according to Vice’s Motherboard.

It is unclear what mission the drone was completing over Minneapolis. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends. We will update this story when we receive a response.

Minneapolis has been in turmoil since Floyd’s death on Monday. Video showed white Minneapolis police officers holding down Floyd — a Black man — during an arrest, with one officer kneeling into the back of Floyd’s neck. Floyd can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” He later died at an area hospital.

The death of another unarmed black man by police officers set off waves of condemnation and the four officers involved were fired. But protesters demanded they face criminal charges for Floyd’s death. On Friday morning, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who had knelt on Floyd — was arrested.

For several days, protesters have swarmed the city demanding justice, and were met by riot police and tear gas. Local businesses have been vandalized or broken into during the protests. During Thursday night’s protests, some people breached the police precinct where the officers involved had worked and burned it. The National Guard has since been mobilized to the area.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter hides Trump, White House tweets on Minnesota for ‘glorifying violence’

Trump tweet on a smartphone screen

Poor weather could postpone historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX Crew Dragon

Hackers are stepping up attacks on health care facilities and researchers

insecure flu cybersecurity hospital computer

Everything you need to know about SpaceX and NASA’s historic mission

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (front) participating in SpaceX's flight simulator.

BlizzCon 2020 canceled, online event in the works for next year

blizzcon 2018 esports schedule starcraft ii world championship

Twitter adds a fact-check note to Trump’s tweets for the first time

Twitter Fact Check

Google gives workers a chunk of cash to build a home office

Facebook’s new audio-calling app lets you share when you’re available to talk

Amazon moving in on a Silicon Valley self-driving startup, report says

Privacy-focused Brave browser tests end-to-end encrypted video calling

Whistleblowers say Facebook hasn’t addressed illegal drug sales on platform

Facebook

Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms

Donald Trump

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is now out, and here’s how to get it

windows search down fix 10 cortana laptop 768x768

Spotify finally lets you save more than 10,000 items to your music library

Masks are now mandatory in Virginia — here’s where to buy them for less than $1