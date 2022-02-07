  1. News

GoPro keeps recording as parrot steals it from tourists and flies off

Trevor Mogg
By

A GoPro camera captured a bird’s-eye view of a New Zealand national park when a mischievous parrot nabbed the device and flew off.

The camera belonged to a family on vacation in Fiordland National Park on the country’s South Island. While resting at a hut after completing a walking trail, one of the family’s children set the GoPro down to record several kea parrots that were pottering about nearby.

Known for its impish nature, it wasn’t long before one of the birds grabbed the action camera in its beak and made a dash for it, flying away with its buddies close behind.

With the device still recording, the GoPro captured some impressive footage of the surrounding landscape as the bewinged bandit retreated to a safe spot well away from the family, who at that moment must’ve thought they’d seen the last of their camera.

After dropping the camera onto a rock, the footage shows the curious kea pecking away at the GoPro, apparently performing its own durability test on the famously robust device. The bird then manages to tear a strip of plastic off the casing before one of the family’s children can be heard calling out, “I’ve found it,” prompting the kea to abandon the camera and flee.

Speaking to local broadcaster Seven Sharp about the attempted robbery, mom Alex Verheul said they were able to track down the camera by following the kea’s general flight path and then heading toward a spot where they could hear the birds causing a commotion.

Whether her son is a mighty fast runner or a portion of the video was cut isn’t clear, but Alex acknowledged that they lucked out with awesome footage featuring the bird when it could so easily have only shown the sky and a rock.

The story brings to mind a similar incident in 2013 when an Australian sea eagle made off with a motion-sensor camera set up by wildlife rangers hoping to capture footage of crocodiles. In that case, the bird of prey flew a colossal 70 miles with the camera, capturing aerial footage of the outback along the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s new Galaxy S phones built partly with recycled ocean plastic

Samsung green initiative.

Throw the ultimate Super Bowl party with smart home tech

Super Bowl LVI logo.

Hubble revisits an irregular dwarf galaxy bursting with young stars

The dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies in the southern constellation Pictor, approximately 17 million light-years from Earth. NGC 1705 is a cosmic oddball – it is small, irregularly shaped, and has recently undergone a spate of star formation known as a starburst.

How NASA is fixing the gamma-ray burst Swift Observatory

An artist's rendering of the Swift spacecraft with a gamma-ray burst going off in the background.

Astronomers are worried about satellite constellations like Starlink

Starlink Satellites pass overhead near Carson National Forest, New Mexico, photographed soon after launch.

Rocket startup Astra scrubs its first launch for NASA

astra nasa launch livestream 22 01 10 lv0008 john kraus cape canaveral prewdr web 12 1536x1024 1

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for February 2022

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for February 2022

best bowflex deals

Best fitness deals for February 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Best elliptical machine deals for February 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for February 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for February 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch