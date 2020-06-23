  1. News

How to watch American astronauts’ spacewalk this Friday

By

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are making final preparations for a spacewalk scheduled for Friday, June 26.

It will be the first spacewalk since January 2020, and the 228th since the space station’s early beginnings in 1998.

The two astronauts getting suited and booted for the trip outside will be NASA’s Chris Cassidy, commander of the current Expedition 63, and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken, who arrived at the ISS at the start of this month with Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in the spacecraft’s first crewed flight.

Cassidy and Behnken will continue work on upgrading power systems on the space station, swapping old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure. The batteries store power collected from the station’s main solar arrays and distribute it throughout the space-based laboratory.

Both astronauts have experience with spacewalks. Cassidy has performed six on two missions since 2009, and Behnken has completed the same number on two missions since 2008.

The pair spent Monday afternoon going through the tools and procedures they’ll be using during Friday’s spacewalk. Hurley assisted both astronauts, and on Friday will help them in and out of their spacesuits while also performing the important task of monitoring their spacewalk activities.

Speaking recently about what he loves most about spacewalks, Behnken said the views of Earth are always extra special from outside the ISS. “After you’ve done a couple and know what to expect … it’s important to take some mental photographs, some mental images to remember what it was like to be outside so you can share that experience … so I’m really looking forward to taking advantage of some of those views,” the astronaut said.

How to watch the spacewalk

NASA will begin livestreaming on its website, as well as on YouTube, at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26. Cassidy and Behnken are scheduled to exit the space station to begin the walk at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Sure, that’s going to be a bit too early for lots of folks, but the good news is that the spacewalk is expected to last for up to seven hours, so just drop by any time throughout the morning.

Editors' Recommendations

Virgin Galactic will carry private astronauts and space tourists to the ISS

View from Space on Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight

Who is the third NASA astronaut currently on board the space station?

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy

Crew Dragon astronaut reveals what he loves most about spacewalks

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut offers kids inspirational message

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

Police are still using Microsoft’s high-tech surveillance system

nypd evidence system broken

What you should know about the Summer Game Fest

Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One

Watchmen, explained: Easter eggs and references from episode 3 of HBO’s series

Twitter takes down Trump’s doctored CNN video over copyright issues

Apple reportedly targeting 2021 unveiling, 2022 launch for AR/VR headset

NASA wants to send a spacecraft to Neptune’s strange moon Triton

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition goes free to download for limited time

injustice gods among us free to download superman

Final month of preparations before the launch of NASA’s Perseverance rover

In a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, engineers observed the first driving test for NASA's Mars 2020 rover on Dec. 17, 2019.

Searching for evidence of alien life using ‘technosignatures’

Scientists have discovered more than 4,000 planets outside our solar system

See how beautiful the universe looks in the X-ray wavelength

Rumored PlayStation 5 photo off production line may confirm console’s size