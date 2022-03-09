How to watch SpaceX’s 10th rocket launch of 2022

SpaceX is gearing up for its 10th Falcon 9 rocket launch of 2022.

The mission to deploy another batch of 48 Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to get underway from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral in Florida on the morning of Wednesday, March 9.

The first-stage Falcon 9 booster supporting the mission previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, and COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 satellites, with its most recent flight taking place on January 22.

The first-stage booster on Wednesday’s mission will return to Earth minutes after stage separation, landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. A safe landing will allow SpaceX to use the vehicle for a fifth mission. Having the ability to re-use boosters is a core part of SpaceX’s business plan, as the strategy allows it to make significant savings on launch costs compared to missions where the first stage is discarded.

SpaceX has recently ramped up the frequency of its launches, with 2022 shaping up to be its busiest year to date.

What to expect

Besides the spectacular launch, multiple cameras tracking the mission will also show the rocket hurtling toward space, stage separation, booster landing, and satellite deployment.

How to watch

Conditions permitting, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 8:45 a.m ET (5:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, March 9. Any changes to the schedule will be shared on SpaceX’s Twitter account.

You can watch the early stages of the mission by firing up the video player embedded at the top of this page, or by heading to SpaceX’s YouTube channel for the same feed.

While many of SpaceX’s launches are geared toward expanding the number of satellites in its Starlink constellation, it also provides launch services for organizations and companies wanting to deploy their own satellites in orbit. In the coming weeks, it may get the opportunity to perform the first launch of its next-generation Starship vehicle, which could one day carry astronauts to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

