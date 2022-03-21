  1. News

Are you immortalized on Street View? It’s easy to find out

Trevor Mogg
By

Google-branded cars have been trundling up and down many of the world’s streets since 2007, capturing panoramic images for its online Street View tool that lets you explore locations in great detail at ground level.

But have you ever wondered if you yourself have been immortalized on Street View, your presence documented online for all eternity (or for as long as Street View lasts, at least)?

Well, it’s easy to find out …

An image from Google Street View.
Google

Cast your mind back — can you recall ever having seen a Street View car driving along the road? With Google branding and a bundle of camera tech perched on the roof, the vehicles are hard to miss. If you recall one passing by, then the chances are you’re already part of Street View’s vast database of imagery.

If you can remember where you were when you saw the car, simply check out that location on Street View to see if you’re in some of the images.

Privacy rules mean that your face should be blurred out, but you’re certain to recognize that old jacket you’re wearing, or that unmistakeable posture as you make your way along the sidewalk.

Be aware, though, that Google likes to periodically update its Street View data, especially in towns and cities where the urban landscape can rapidly change. However, even then, you’ll still be able to find yourself in earlier imagery.

To search for yourself, head to the desktop version of Street View and confirm the “image capture” date at the bottom of the display. This will show the month and year that a Google car visited that particular place. To check previous image captures for the same location, look for a small clock icon at the top left of the display. Click on that, and then use the slider for different years to step back in time. To enlarge the older imagery, simply click on it in the small box at the top left of the display.

In future, if a Street View car passes you in the street, it’s almost certain that its cameras are clicking away, photographing its surroundings with you in the frame. In that case, hit Street View a couple of months later to see if Google has added the data for that particular area. You can quickly confirm this by once again checking the capture date at the bottom right of the display.

Some folks are pretty fast-thinking when they spot a Street View car and have some fun by adopting a silly posture or creating a bizarre scene that will later appear online. But take note — anything considered risqué is likely to result in more than just your face being blurred out.

If you’re actually keen to get yourself on Street View, Google posts a list of where its vehicles are currently operating.

Finally, if Google’s algorithms failed to automatically blur your face, you can request the company does so by clicking on the three dots at the top left of the display, and then on “report a problem.”

Editors' Recommendations

David Beckham hands his Instagram account to Ukraine doctor

Iryna (far left), a doctor working in Ukraine.

Watch engineers add a new radio antenna to the Eiffel Tower

night time effiel tower pictures 1024px eiffel from trocadero

Filmmaker Michael Hamilton on Michael Bisping and the UFC world

Michael Bisping flexes in the UFC ring in Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story.

Hubble used two instruments to image this beautiful galaxy

The heart of NGC 1097, a barred spiral galaxy that lies about 48 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Fornax.

See Jupiter’s moons Io and Europa in this stunning Juno image

NASA’s Juno mission captured this view of Jupiter’s southern hemisphere during the spacecraft’s 39th close flyby of the planet on Jan. 12, 2022.

Best iPhone deals and sales for March 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Best Peloton alternatives for March 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for March 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best iPhone 11 deals for March 2022

iphone 11

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for March 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best iRobot Roomba deals for March 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

The best NES games of all time

best nes games ever nintendo entertainment system

The best Apple TV games you need to play

Apple TV Gaming