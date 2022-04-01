  1. News

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

Trevor Mogg
By

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year.

Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.

Comprising little more than a small metal box and a set of four-foot-long blades, Ingenuity is tiny compared to the car-sized rover, and therefore much harder to spot from up high.

But in the recently released image below, we can just about make out the drone-like flying machine some 180 miles below the orbiter.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter captured by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter seen from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Since reaching Mars in February 2021, and after taking its historic maiden flight two months later to become the first aircraft to achieve powered and controlled flight on another planet, Ingenuity has gone on to complete a further 22 flights, with more being lined up. To date, its longest single trip involved a flight of just over 631 meters, while its flight time record stands at 169.5 seconds.

More airborne missions are planned for Ingenuity as NASA uses the helicopter to assist Perseverance’s explorations while at the same time gathering data to help engineers develop a next-generation Mars drone.

Two hundred meters to the east of Ingenuity, Perseverance can be more easily identified in this HiRISE image.

NASA's Perseverance rover captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
NASA’s Perseverance rover seen from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

According to NASA, Perseverance is shown on the fractured bedrock of what’s known as the Máaz Formation, a feature believed to be of igneous (volcanic) origin. “The primary science target is the deltaic deposit thought to have formed billions of years ago from sediment that an ancient river once carried, is still several kilometers to the north,” the agency said in a report on its website.

Perseverance is exploring the martian surface for evidence of ancient microbial life, and also gathering rock samples for return to Earth in a later mission. It’s also hoped that other discoveries made by the rover will help NASA to better plan for the first crewed mission to Mars, though no firm date has yet been set for that particular endeavor.

Editors' Recommendations

The Bubble review: Making quarantine funny again

Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, and David Duchovny stare into a forest in a scene from The Bubble.

Apple’s latest iPhone/iPad update fixes battery drain issue

iphone x battery

Kathryn Bigelow signs on to direct Aurora for Netflix

Kathryn Bigelow attends SFFILM's 60th Anniversary Awards Night at Palace of Fine Arts Theatre.

The best turntables for 2022

European Audio Team’s B-Sharp turntable review

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for April 2022

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best GPU deals for April 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best laser printer deals for April 2022

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best wireless mouse deals for April 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best Verizon new customer deals for April 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best external hard drive deals for April 2022

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for April 2022

Fios TV Package

Best Dell XPS deals for April 2022

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best 3D printer deals for April 2022

best 3d printer deals featured image