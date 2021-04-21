  1. News

Meet SpaceX’s Crew-2 astronauts before they blast off to space

By

NASA and SpaceX will send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Thursday, April 22.

The Crew-2 astronauts will travel to the orbiting laboratory inside a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will be lifted into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The crew comprises NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, plus JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The crew will join the ISS Expedition 65 and spend the next six months aboard the space station.

As part of the launch build-up, NASA has released a short video (top) featuring a series of quick-fire questions designed to help us get to know the crew a little better.

You’ll discover the really important stuff like their favorite foods, colors, and ice cream flavors. Favorite movies and books also feature, though it was harder to get a straight answer about their favorite dance moves.

Biggest pet peeves included “mean drivers” and “inefficiency” — watch the video to find out who said what.

When asked whether it’s more challenging being a parent or being an astronaut, the answers came back the same — and you can probably guess what they said.

The video also reveals who makes each astronaut laugh the most, as well as who inspires them. You’ll even get to know how they’d spend a day on Mars if they ever get the chance.

As you’ve gathered, the questions are pretty light, but their answers give us a little insight into the personalities of the next set of astronauts heading to space.

This week’s mission, which launches from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will be the second operational flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft following the historic test mission that launched in May 2020 and the first operational mission — Crew-1 — that launched six months later in November.

The Crew-2 launch will be streamed live from the Kennedy Space Center early on Thursday. Check out this Digital Trends article to find out how to watch the action as it happens.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA keeping an eye on weather forecast for SpaceX’s crewed launch on Thursday

The crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2, are pictured during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the (ESA (European Space Agency); Pilot Megan McArthur of NASA; Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Boeing Starliner spacecraft test flight gets delayed yet again

boeing starliner spacecraft test flight delayed yet again

How to watch SpaceX launch four astronauts on a journey to the ISS this week

The crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2, are pictured during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the (ESA (European Space Agency); Pilot Megan McArthur of NASA; Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

SpaceX performs Falcon 9 static fire test ahead of second crew mission to ISS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event set for April 20, with hints at new iPads

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

AMD’s Ryzen 5000G for prebuilt rigs boasts huge gains over Intel

AMD Ryzen 5000G

Blue Origin’s next rocket test will put humans on board, sort of

how to watch blue origins next rocket test on wednesday origin new shepard

NASA is looking for people for a spaceflight simulation study

nasas next moon astronauts are guaranteed an awesome view nasa orion spacecraft

Apple may have finally found a partner to build the Apple Car

apple car release date price specs interior news 3 970x647 c 720x720

Amazon’s new Echo Buds are way smaller, with better ANC

Echo Buds 2

Finally, you can use a Google Nest smart speaker or display to find an iPhone

you can now use google assistant find your iphone my with

Buckle in: Intel CEO says the chip shortage won’t recover until beyond 2022

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Audi’s newest EV packs augmented-reality tech and customizable lights

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron