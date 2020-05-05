NASA is working with Tom Cruise to film a movie in space

It looks like Tom Cruise may soon be going to space, according to a tweet by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Bridenstine said the space agency will be working with Cruise “on a film aboard the Space Station.”

The announcement follows a report by Deadline that Cruise would be teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to film an action-adventure movie in space, the first time such a thing has happened.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Which movie he’d be making hasn’t been disclosed yet. NASA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends.

Cruise is no stranger to daring acts, doing his own dangerous stunts throughout the Mission: Impossible series.

SpaceX, which designs and builds rockets and spacecraft, has continued to expand its work with NASA, and is currently scheduled to help the agency launch astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. The private spaceflight company was also recently chosen to compete to develop the next moon lander.

