  1. News

NASA is working with Tom Cruise to film a movie in space

By

It looks like Tom Cruise may soon be going to space, according to a tweet by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Bridenstine said the space agency will be working with Cruise “on a film aboard the Space Station.”

The announcement follows a report by Deadline that Cruise would be teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to film an action-adventure movie in space, the first time such a thing has happened.

Which movie he’d be making hasn’t been disclosed yet. NASA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends.

Cruise is no stranger to daring acts, doing his own dangerous stunts throughout the Mission: Impossible series.

SpaceX, which designs and builds rockets and spacecraft, has continued to expand its work with NASA, and is currently scheduled to help the agency launch astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. The private spaceflight company was also recently chosen to compete to develop the next moon lander.

Editors' Recommendations

Tom Cruise and SpaceX may be planning a movie shoot in space

tom cruise and spacex could shoot a movie in space mission impossible fallout global premiere paris

SpaceX completes last parachute test ahead of Crew Dragon test flight

Final test of Crew Dragon’s upgraded Mark 3 parachutes

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley is poised to alter course of American spaceflight

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley is seen during a NASA event

SpaceX, Blue Origin will face off to build the next moon lander, NASA says

Blue Origin

Hubble spots a wacky exoplanet with yellow skies and iron rain

An artist's illustration of the super-hot exoplanet WASP-79b

FDA approves Roche coronavirus antibody test for emergency use

Coronavirus Testing Labs

Valve suddenly ends SteamVR support for macOS to focus on Windows, Linux

Multiplayer support for 2004’s Star Wars: Battlefront returns through Steam

Fortnite brings back lightsabers, Star Wars skins, and emotes for a limited time

Nintendo Wii source code, design files acquired by hackers, leaked online

Uber drivers and riders will soon be required to wear face masks

A driver wearing a face mask.

Virgin Galactic readies space tourism trips with first Spaceport America flight

virgin galactic takes big step toward space tourism trips vss unity

Zoom with fish: Tokyo aquarium wants people to video chat with its eels

Garden eels

Star Wars places smart bet on its past to build its future

We’re all tired of Zoom calls. Here’s how to get out of them politely