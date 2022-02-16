  1. News

See how NASA seals a large satellite inside a rocket fairing

Trevor Mogg
By
A NOAA weather satellite being placed inside a rocket fairing ahead of launch.
The NOAA’s weather satellite being sealed inside the rocket fairing ahead of launch. NASA

New images from NASA show the rarely seen sight of a satellite being sealed inside the rocket fairing ahead of next month’s launch.

The fairing is a vital part of the rocket design, making the launch vehicle more aerodynamic while protecting the payload from the extreme forces experienced during the rapid ascent to space.

The series of four images (below) show the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) undergoing the final preparations ahead of its expected March 1 launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

(Click on the images to view the entirety of each one)

✅ Encapsulation

The #GOEST satellite is now encapsulated in the payload fairings that will protect it during launch aboard a @ULALaunch #AtlasV. Keep up with key milestones as we get #ReadyToGOES: https://t.co/XccCDI6tZr pic.twitter.com/ACfpmz7Dmn

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) February 15, 2022

The 6,000-pound GOES-T weather satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was placed inside the fairing at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, about 10 miles from the launch site.

The fairing, together with the satellite safely secured inside, will be placed atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Thursday. Then, on February 28, the entire vehicle will be rolled to the Cape Canaveral launch pad for lift-off the following day.

“Things are getting real now, GOES-T is fully assembled and ready for launch,” GOES-T mission manager Rex Engelhardt said in a post on NASA’s website. “Next week, we will be holding the final launch reviews and exercising the teams on their launch consoles in preparation for launch day.”

GOES-T is the third satellite in NOAA’s GOES-R series, with the network enabling meteorologists to monitor and forecast local weather events that affect public safety, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods, and other severe weather,” according to NASA, with GOES-T set to offer critical data for the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. It will also detect and monitor environmental hazards such as wildfires and volcanic eruptions.

NASA is expected to livestream the launch of the GOES-T mission. Be sure to check back for more details on how to watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Virgin Galactic video offers detailed look at its space tourism ride

virgin galactic video offers detailed look at its space ride vss unity

Paramount+ reveals its plans for TMNT and Transformers

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their master, Splinter.

This high-tech hillside home brings the outdoors inside

Exterior shot of the 5th home in our Genius Home series.

Paramount is planning to film Star Trek 4 later this year

Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine in Star Trek.

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales for space tourism ride

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

Chrome OS to soon run everywhere, including on PCs and Macs

Google Chrome opened on a laptop.

Inside SoFi Stadium’s monstrous 70,000-square-foot Infinity Screen

SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen

Want to play Elden Ring? Time to upgrade your CPU

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.

Halo gets a second season before the first one even starts

Master Chief arrives in the Halo trailer.

Barry season 3 will finally arrive on HBO in April

Bill Hader in Barry.

Paramount confirms Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles show

Sonic prepares to throw a baseball.

Rescue Rangers’ trailer puts Chip and Dale in the real world

Chip and Dale in a live-action world in the Rescue Rangers movie.

Mercedes-AMG EQE proves performance EVs are here to stay

mercedes amg eqe sedan preview